PHOTOS: High-voltage drama outside Rajasthan Assembly, sacked minister Rajendra Gudha was seen crying

Rajasthan Politics: Politically everything is not well in Rajasthan. Yes, in the past, after the questions raised by the minister of the government on the state government itself, he was sacked. After which BJP became an attacker on Congress. Now on Monday, Rajasthan’s sacked minister Rajendra Gudha targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over an alleged ‘red diary’ and claimed that it contained ‘transactions worth crores of rupees’ which he wanted to keep in the House.

#UPDATE with clarification | Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha clarifies "I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman of the House, but he did not allow me to speak in the Assembly." https://t.co/vINE7wna7C

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

MLA Gudha also claimed that he had brought this diary “safely” from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore on the instructions of the Chief Minister during the Income Tax raid in Jaipur. Gudha told reporters outside the assembly, “All the financial transactions of Sara were done in number two by Dharmendra Rathod. The name of the Chief Minister is written inside it. At the time of the government’s crisis… where did the money come from, where did the money go, everything was in him.

#WATCH , Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, says "I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the… pic.twitter.com/pyxvF5M36D

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

Gudha claimed, “The transactions recorded in it were not of one lakh, two lakh, crore, two-five crore, there were transactions of Rs 100, 200, 500 crore.” He said, “Half of the diary is with me… What black exploits have been done, I will disclose all those things by giving money.”

#WATCH , Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha says "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly didn’t even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I… pic.twitter.com/YamjvHUcCO

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

Gudha even said that there is no difference between “rapists” and Congress MLAs. He said that just like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conducts his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do so from inside the House. He said, “Get the DNA test done for the Congress ministers and Rajendra Gudha, get the narco test done. In the narco test, it will be known that there is no difference between the rapists and these people.

It is notable that the proceedings of the House were adjourned after Gudha created a ruckus in the House during Zero Hour on Monday. In fact, as soon as the Zero Hour proceedings started, Gudha reached in front of Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi with a red colored ‘diary’. He wanted to hand over the diary to the Speaker but Joshi did not allow him. Joshi asked Gudha to come to his chamber and said that he would not allow it.

Attacking the Rajasthan government, Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “I want to ask Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot what is this ‘red diary'” after Rajasthan’s sacked minister and Congress leader Rajendra Gudha mentioned the ‘red diary’? Why is there uneasiness in the government regarding this? Along with this, BJP has also raised questions on the dismissal of Rajendra Gudha.