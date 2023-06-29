PHOTOS: Jamshedpur city flooded due to monsoon rains, many colonies submerged, water entered houses

Jamshedpur city water-water in monsoon rain

Jharkhand News: In Jamshedpur on Thursday evening, monsoon rains made the city water-logged. Many colonies were submerged and water entered many houses. An hour’s rain exposed the cleanliness system in the city. The drains started overflowing due to the heavy rains and the waste and water of the drains started flowing on the roads. After the rain, there was a jam in the whole city. The situation of jam remained in the entire city for about three hours. The vehicles were crawling.

drain water came on the roads

Long queues of vehicles started on Sakchi Kalimati Road, station to Jugsalai Chowk, Tinplate Baridih Marg, station towards Burmamines bridge, Sakchi-Bishtupur road. Sakchi Howrah Bridge, near Tinplate Kali Mandir Golchakkar, next to Burmamines Tube Company Gate, near Burmamines Sunsunia Gate, Odiya Line, Deshbandhu Line in Mango’s Tank Road, Nityananda Colony turned alarming. Drain water accumulated on the road in Deshbandhu Line, Nityanand Colony.

water entered houses

At the same time, water also entered some houses. Due to which a lot of people’s property was wasted. Here, to avoid the rain, the wheels of the vehicles of the people who were hiding under the Sakchi Howrah Bridge got drowned. This was the condition of the drivers of three wheelers and four wheelers. Their vehicles got stuck due to rain water. After the end of the rains, the drivers had to face a lot of problems due to non-availability of repairmen due to nightfall. Before the rains, the drains were cleaned here by JUSCO.

jam in sakchi kalimati road

Sakchi Kalimati Road got jammed after the rain. There was a long queue of vehicles. Due to the accumulation of rain water on the road under the Howrah Bridge, there was a jam. Suddenly the movement of vehicles started after the rain stopped. But the drivers were stopped due to the jam on the road, due to which there was a jam. Due to filling of water on the road, there was a problem in the movement of vehicles. Vehicles kept crawling for about two hours.

Water entered about eight to ten houses of Lal Baba Foundry

Drains and road water entered about 8-10 houses of Burmamine’s Lal Baba Foundry. Manjeet Mishra of Jan Satyagraha told that recently roads and drains were made here. There was a jam in the drain due to accumulation of mud. Due to which the water of the road and drain entered the houses.

Water entered many houses in East Plant Basti, transformer blew up, accident averted

The accident was averted on Thursday evening at Burmamine’s East Plant Basti. The rain water entered the transformer room near Kali Mandir. The transformer blew up with a loud noise as soon as the water entered. Bhartiya Jantantra Morcha leader Durga Rao told that water entered the settlements from the parking lot near the tube company gate, the slope towards the barmines. Due to water entering houses in many houses near Odia Line, Shiv Mandir, people lost lakhs of rupees. The entire area took the gigantic form of a pond.

Water accumulated on both sides near Tata Pigment, long queue of vehicles

The arrival was disrupted due to accumulation of rain water on both sides near Tata Pigment. There was a long queue of vehicles from the station to Jugsalai Chowk. Hundreds of vehicles got damaged due to accumulation of water on the road. Pedestrians also faced problems during this period. On the other hand, there was a jam at the station Burmaines bridge due to accumulation of water in the potholes at various places.