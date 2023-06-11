PHOTOS: Lalu Yadav celebrated his birthday by cutting cake among the family, see special pictures..

birthday of lalu yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav turned 76. He celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake at Rabri residence in Patna.

Lalu Yadav cut the cake in the midst of his family. Lalu Yadav cut the cake along with his grandchildren. Photos are being shared on social media.

On the 76th birthday of Lalu Yadav, his daughters reached Patna. Together with the children, the daughters celebrated the birthday of their father Lalu Yadav.

On Lalu Yadav’s birthday, his daughter Rohini Acharya also reached Patna from Singapore. Rohini has given a new life to her father by donating his kidney.

Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is in Vrindavan these days. He congratulated the father through video call and took his blessings.

Improvement in Lalu Yadav’s health is being seen. Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi fed him cake and congratulated him on his birthday.

Lalu Yadav was seen celebrating his birthday amidst very joyful moments in the midst of his family. Photos of cake cutting on his birthday have been shared by Tejashwi Yadav on social media.