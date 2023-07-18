PHOTOS: Leaders of 36 parties gathered in NDA meeting, see PM Modi’s grand welcome

NDA Meeting In Delhi

Leaders of constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were accorded a rousing welcome here on Tuesday when they arrived to attend an important meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. The NDA comprises 38 parties and as soon as their leaders arrived at the venue, they were greeted with bouquets of flowers and shawls amid the beat of drums and drums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the constituents of the NDA as ‘valued partners’ and said that this alliance is a time-tested alliance that seeks to advance national progress and fulfill regional aspirations. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and others warmly welcomed the leaders. BJP President JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader EK Palaniswami, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi welcomed Prime Minister Modi. Did.

The Prime Minister greeted and met the NDA leaders at the venue. Modi hugged LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan. Earlier, Chirag Paswan greeted the Prime Minister and touched his feet. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rebel leaders Ajit Pawar, Shinde and Palani Swamy stand in the front row during a group-photo session with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. They were sitting in the same row in the meeting.

This is the first meeting of this level of the NDA during the second term of the Modi government. This meeting is taking place at a time when the opposition parties held their second meeting in Bengaluru today and named their alliance as ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India)’. Shortly before this, Modi said in a tweet, “It is a matter of great pleasure that our valued colleagues from all over India will participate in the NDA meeting in Delhi today.” Ours is a time-tested alliance that seeks to advance national progress and fulfill regional aspirations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his allies after the NDA meeting. He strongly attacked the opposition in his address. The Prime Minister said that in a way NDA is another legacy of Atal ji which binds us. Advani ji also played a very important role in the formation of NDA and he is guiding us even today. Recently 25 years of the formation of NDA have been completed, these 25 years have been to speed up the progress of the country and fulfill regional aspirations.

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was held at a five-star hotel here on Tuesday, in which the ruling alliance displayed its might. This meeting of the NDA took place amidst the ongoing efforts for opposition unity before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP claimed that leaders of 38 parties attended the meeting. Apart from Modi and JP Nadda, other leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the meeting from the BJP side.