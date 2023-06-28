PHOTOS: Lord Jagannath along with his siblings from Mousibadi left for his abode, enthusiasm among the devotees of Kolhan

The area became devotional due to the praise of Lord Jagannath

Anil Tiwari from Bandgaon (West Singhbhum) and Shachindra Kumar Dash from Kharsawan (Seraikela-Kharsawan): Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath was taken out on Wednesday from Purnadih Durga Temple located in Karaikela Panchayat of West Singhbhum. Mahaprabhu Jagannath along with his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra left for Srimandir from Gundicha temple. Devotees offered prayers at different places. The whole area became devotional due to the chanting of Lord Jagannath by the devotees.

Lord Jagarnath will reach his abode on June 29

Let us inform that Prabhu Jagannath, who was sitting in Mausi Bari for eight days, along with elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, boarded the chariot to return to Shrimandir. With the chanting of Vedic mantras by Pandit Jagdish Chandra Thakur and Bharat Mishra, at around five o’clock with the announcement of Jai Jagannath, it was taken out from the Gundicha temple by placing it on the chariot. Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath was taken out in Karaikela with devotion and gaiety. Prabhu’s chariot reached Hari Mandir late evening via Purnadih, Bengali Tola, Mahanti Tola, Kalandi Tola. Lord Jagarnath will reach his abode on 29th June. Prasad was also distributed among the devotees on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Kanhu Kishore Sahu, Prashant Sahu, Dr. Vijay Singh Gagarai, Lalit Narayan Thakur, Tulsi Mahato, Nitesh Mandal, Girdhari Mandal, Lokhnath Sarangi, Bittu Mishra, Kuna Mishra, Falguni Sahu, Rajiv Sahu, Shankar Mahapatra, Lingaraj were mainly present on this occasion. Tripathi, Rakesh Tripathi, Rajeev Sarangi, Babnath Sarangi, Rajendra Melgandi, Gauri Shankar Sahu, Dilip Mandal, Deep Narayan Mandal, Parmeshwar Mandal, Subodh Rakshit and all the members and devotees of Karaikela Jagannath Puja Committee 64 Mauza were present in the Rath Yatra.

Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra concluded with pomp in Hari Bhanja of Kharsawan

In Seraikela-Kharsawan, Lord Jagannath along with his brothers and sisters returned from Gundicha temple to his maternal aunt’s house on Wednesday amidst gathering of devotees, chanting of Jai Jagannath, blowing of conch shell and traditional hul-huli. On the lines of Puri in Odisha, all the religious rituals of Rath Yatra were completed in the Jagannath temple of Haribhanja. After this, a large number of devotees carried Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh from Gundicha temple to Shrimandir with devotion and enthusiasm. During this, laddoos, jackfruit and other fruits were distributed among the devotees from the chariot on the way.

Grand decoration of Lord Jagannath on Bahuda Yatra

Lord Jagannath’s chariot ‘Nandighosh’ reached the Gundicha temple of Haribhanja late in the evening on Wednesday. 56 types of sweets were offered by the priests in the chariot. Apart from this, the half-way policy was also completed. After this, the Chaturtha idol was taken to Shri Mandir in a chariot and placed in the Ratna Singhasan in the sanctum sanctorum. The Maha Aarti of the fourth idol was performed in Ratna Hinasan itself. Grand decoration of Lord Jagannath was done on Bahuda Yatra. On the occasion, Rasgulla is offered to Mother Lakshmi on behalf of Lord Jagannath. All the religious rituals of the Bahuda Rath Yatra were performed by the chief priest of the temple, Pandit Pradeep Kumar Dash. Vidya Vinod Singhdev, Sanjay Singhdev, Rajesh Singhdev, Prithviraj Singhdev etc. were present on the occasion and performed all the religious rituals.

Lord Jagannath will come out of the temple again after one year

The Rath Yatra, a festival of faith, beliefs and traditions, comes to an end with the Bahuda Yatra. Now after one year from Srimandir, Mahaprabhu will come out for darshan to the devotees. Here, on the occasion of Bahuda Rath Yatra, Bhandara was organized in Haribhanja and Prasad was distributed among the devotees. Prasad was also distributed among the devotees at Gundicha temple in Haribhanja.