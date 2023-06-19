Photos: Lord Jagannath’s eye festival with Vedic chanting, Rath Yatra on June 20

Darshan of the young form of Mahaprabhu during the eye festival

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash: Lord Jagannath in Seraikela and Kharsawan Jagannath Temples on Monday with Vedic chants like Mangalam Lord Vishnu, Mangalam Madhusudanam, Mangalam Pundri Kakhya, Mangalam Garuda Dhwaj, Madhav Madhav Baje, Madhav Madhav Hari, Smaranti Sadhav Nityam, Shakal Karya Shumadhavam… Eye festival of Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan concluded. On Monday, after 14 days, the doors of all the Jagannath temples opened. In Seraikela, Kharsawan, Haribhanja and other Jagannath temples, this year, during the Netra Utsav, the ritual of seeing the young form was performed. A crowd of devotees was also seen during this. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will go to their aunt’s house on Tuesday riding on a chariot. This is called Shri Gundicha Yatra. All the preparations have been completed, including the construction of the chariot for the Rath Yatra. Thousands of devotees throng to pull the Lord’s chariot during the Rath Yatra.

Chaturtha idol’s eye festival with conch shell and traditional Uldhwani in Haribhanja

Eye festival of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan was held on Monday at Jagannath Temple located in Haribhanja, Kharsawan. Due to illness, the Chaturtha idols (Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan) who were treated for 14 days in the Ansar Griha of the temple, recovered and gave darshan to the devotees in a new form. This is called the new youth form of the Lord. Priest Pandit Pradeep Kumar Dash performed the puja on the occasion, while Zamindar Vidya Vinod Singhdev was present as the host. Along with chanting of Vedic mantras, Jai Jagannath’s Jai Ghosh, Shankhadhwani and traditional Uldhwani (Hulhuli) were accompanied by visions of the supernatural new youthful form of the Chaturtha idol. During this Bhandara was organized and Prasad was distributed among the devotees. It is to be known that on June 4th, on the full moon day of Snan, Chaturtha Murthy fell ill due to bathing with 108 Kalash water. For 14 days secret service of the Lord was done in Ansar Griha. Treatment was given by drinking medicine prepared from herbs based on indigenous recipe. During this, Sanjay Singhdev, Rajesh Singhdev, Prithviraj Singhdev etc. were present.

Darshan of young youth on the occasion of eye festival in Rajwadi of Kharsawan

On the other hand, Lord Jagannath’s eye festival was celebrated on Monday in the Jagannath temple located at Rajwadi in Kharsawan with full rituals. On the occasion, Raj Purohit Ambujakhya Acharya, Guru Vimla Shadangi and temple priest Rajaram Satpathi offered prayers. During this, all the three idols were dressed in new clothes. Havan was performed along with the puja and sweets and food were offered to the fourth idol. Rajmata Vijaya Devi, Raja Gopal Narayan Singhdev, Rani Aparajita Singhdev, Jivraj Singhdev, Rakesh Dash, Govardhan Raut etc were present on this occasion. Netra Utsav Puja concluded with devotion and gaiety.

Grand decoration of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in Seraikela

On the other hand, eye festival of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra was celebrated on Monday in the Jagannath temple of Seraikela as per Utkaliya tradition. During this the priests performed all the religious rituals. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were brought from Ansar Griha to the temple and made to sit on the stone throne of the temple. After this grand decoration of all the three idols was done. Lord Jagannath’s new youthful form was seen with brothers and sisters on the festival of eyes. Bhandara was organized on the occasion and Prasad was distributed among the devotees. During this, there was a gathering of devotees in the temple premises. During this mainly Poojari Bramhanand Mahapatra, Raja Singhdev, Rajesh Mishra, Badal Dubey, Sudeep Patnaik, Sushant Mohanty, Lipu Mohanty, Sumit Mohapatra, Kolhu Mohapatra, Shankar Satpathy etc were present.