PHOTOS: Mango Festival in Ranchi, getting ‘chemical free’ mangoes, know the specialty

Aam Festival In Ranchi

A three-day mango festival has been organized by NABARD. From Amrapali and Maldah to Dussehri mangoes will be available in this festival. Along with this, pickles, oil, ragi laddus and gram sattu are also available in this festival.

There is good news for mango lovers. You will find different varieties of mangoes under one roof. NABARD has organized a three-day Mango Festival at the Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank premises located at Shaheed Chowk to encourage the farmers of Wadi Project and Farmer Producer Organisation.

The mango festival was inaugurated on Tuesday by Vibha Singh, president of Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank. In this festival, farmers from 10 districts of Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Sahibganj, Deoghar, Gumla, Latehar, Khunti and Giridih have brought different types of mangoes.

These mangoes include Maldah, Amrapali, Mallika, Bambaiya, Dussehri, Totapari, Himsagar etc. Their specialty is that they are carbide free. Apart from this, vegetables, pickles, ghee, mustard oil, gram sattu, gram flour, ragi laddus etc. are being sold.

Giving information, the farmers who came here told that no chemical has been used in the mango tree in their garden.

Along with this, the farmers also informed that they have neither used carbide nor any chemical fertilizers for ripening mangoes. He has cooked mangoes with natural remedies including manure containing cow dung.

Regarding the other substances present in this festival, the vendors also say that all these products are chemical free.

People’s reaction to this festival is also positive. Many people had come here to buy mangoes again.

NABARD Officer-in-Charge Sunil Jahangirdar, GM Gautam Kumar Singh, RBI Deputy General Manager Binod Bihari Mishra, BOI Deputy General Manager Randhir Singh, JRG Bank Chairman Piyush Bhatt, Madan Mohan Bariar and Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank CEO Manoj Kumar were present at the inauguration. etc. were present.