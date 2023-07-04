PHOTOS: Mixed effect of Jharkhand bandh, road agitators have food

Jharkhand Dam

Jharkhand bandh was called today by the Santal Samaj, whose mixed effect has been seen. The Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday on the call of Olchiki Hul Vaisi had a mixed effect in Dumka. In Dumka, at four places on NH-114A and NH-133, Baisi supporters blocked the road with bamboo sticks. On the other hand, the supporters blocked the Dumka-Rampurhat railway line by placing banners near Chhota Chapudia rail gate and by placing bamboo bats near Kajladaha turn on Dumka-Rampurhat main road from 8 o’clock. Due to this, the Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train, which reached Pinargadiya railway station at 12:40, was stopped at Rampurhat and the Kaviguru Express train, which reached at 11:40, was stopped at Dumka.

The Rampurhat-Jasidih Express opened late by 3 hours 27 minutes from Rampurhat due to the jam on the railway track, while the Jamalpur-Howrah Kaviguru Express had to be held up at Dumka railway station for about two and a half hours. As soon as the information about jamming of the railway track was received, RPF inspector Hansraj reached with the force. After persuading the jam supporters by him, at quarter past 3, the jam supporters removed the banners etc. from the railway track. On the other hand, due to road jam at Kajladaha turn on Dumka Rampurhat main road, queues of vehicles started on both sides.

Jam supporters even stopped the bike. The police administration sent Kanwariya vehicles from Sarasdangal via Benagadiya Chitragadiya towards Rampurhat, but some Kanwariyas got stuck in the jam. As soon as the information was received, CO Raju Kamal, station in-charge Inspector Umesh Ram reached with the force. The road jam was removed at 3 o’clock on the persuasion of the CO and station in-charge. On the other hand, supporters blocked the road near Kordaha village on NH 133 road in Saraiyahat block.

When hungry during the movement, men and women were fed and watered by the committee in the middle of the road. During this, there was a long queue of vehicles on both ends of the road and the passengers had to face a lot of problems. Due to the removal of the jam by the agitators at 4:00 in the evening, the police officers present on the spot got the vehicles stuck in the jam killed one by one, after which the people heaved a sigh of relief. Patamda Zilla Parishad member Pradeep Besra, who came out in support of the agitators, said that Santhali language will have to be given the status of the first official language, Santhali teachers will have to be reinstated in schools and colleges and education of children will have to be started. While Diwakar Tudu of the society said that Santali Academy should be formed in Jharkhand and books should be printed in Olchiki script of Santali language.

Due to the two-hour-long protest, a long queue of vehicles stretched for about two kilometers on the Deoghar-Godda main road. Passengers had to face a lot of trouble due to the hourly jam. The passengers were very upset. Station in-charge Vinay Kumar, SI Anand Kumar Saha reached the jam site with the police force and removed the jam after about two hours of persuasion. On the occasion, a large number of tribal people including former chief Buddhinath Soren, Naresh Hansda, Laldev Hansda, Nirmal Soren, Baldev Murmu, Sukhlal Baski, Umesh Hansda, Sundar Murmu, Devlal Murmu, Dilip Hansda were present.

During the Jharkhand bandh, supporters blocked the road under the banner of Olchiki Hul Baisi near Baridih on Kurmahat and Mahadevgarh on Dumka Bhagalpur main road and on Hansdiha Godda Highway 133. The protesters stood on the road for about three hours regarding their demands. In this jam, there was a long queue of small and big vehicles on both sides of the road. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who was going to Bhagalpur via Hansdiha, also got stuck in the jam. Mr. Hussain’s convoy also had to face trouble in the jam for some time. The BJP spokesperson’s convoy was pulled out of the jam by the local administration. On the information of the jam, Saraiyahat Block Development Officer Dayanand Jaiswal, Hansdiha police station in-charge Rohit Kumar along with the police force reached the jam sites and got the jam removed by convincing the supporters who were jamming one by one.

Under the banner of Olchiki Hul Baisi, during the Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday, in Beltad Chowk, Patmada, men and women of Santhal community jointly danced and sang with traditional weapons and drum nagara. The agitators stood on the road demanding their rights from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. Hundreds of people of the Santal community blocked the main road to the Beltand Chowk complex and raised slogans against the Jharkhand government. In spite of continuous efforts of Patmada CO Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Mango Circle Inspector Mohan Kumar and Station House Officer Ranjit Kumar Singh, who were present on the spot from the point of view of security, the agitators did not agree and their agitation continued.