PHOTOS: PM Modi will meet these special people in New York, know who is included in the list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet over two dozen thinkers and experts from various fields in New York, which will include Nobel laureate economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, educationists and experts in the health sector.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astronaut and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicolas Nassim Talib and investor Ray Dalio.

According to officials, other prominent personalities who are likely to meet the Prime Minister include Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russell, Elbridge Colby, Peter Aggrey, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Officials said that during these meetings, issues like better coordination, understanding of developments in the US and inviting people to cooperate with India are likely to figure among other issues on the agenda.

Officials said Modi often meets eminent people and celebrities of the countries he visits to increase people-to-people contact.