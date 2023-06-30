PHOTOS: Portrait of Sido-Kanhu made in 12 thousand square feet in Hazaribagh, will be recorded in Howard World Record

Sido-Kanhu’s portrait made in 12 thousand square feet

Hazaribagh, Salahuddin: For the first time in the center of Hazaribagh city, the portrait of heroic martyr Sido-Kanhu was made in 12 thousand square feet at Saint Columba College stadium ground. Under the leadership of young artist Sumit Gunjan of Giridih, 15 artists brought this incomparable art to the ground on Hool Day. From June 27, 2023, all the artists worked day and night to prepare the portrait with waste bricks.

People gathered to see the portrait

The residents of the city inaugurated this portrait by offering flowers on Friday. A large number of city residents including SP Manoj Ratan fourth, SDPO Arif Ekram, youth social worker Harsh Ajmera, Damini Gupta, Vikas Kumar, Kishori Rana, Bateshwar Mehta, Dhaneshwar Rana, Vikas Balmiki, Sunil Kumar, NTPC officer Pankaj honored the artists. To see the portrait, the people of the city kept coming and going throughout the day.

Artist Sumit Gunjan’s first portrait

Before making the portrait of Sido-Kanhu in Hazaribagh, artist Sumit Gunjan has made an 11,000 square feet portrait of Lord Birsa Munda in Giridih in 2022. This portrait has been registered in the world record. Talking to Prabhat Khabar, Sumit Gunjan said that art and culture in Jharkhand has to be taken up to the international label. He is the historical hero of Jharkhand. Is a freedom fighter.

Trying to reach the great personality through portrait

Portrait artist Sumit Gunjan said that great personalities like Lord Birsa Munda, Sido, Kanhu, Chand, Bhairav ​​have to be taken to people through portraits. Earlier there was no awareness among people about this art. People were explaining to the artists that how one day this portrait would get national and international recognition. But, we artists have been successful in taking this portrait art to this point on the strength of our passion, emotion and sincere efforts. Now the trend and support of the people has started getting. This art is very backward in Jharkhand. But, I want to mention the initial support of Hazaribagh DDC Prerna Dixit. He only inspired to make portraits in Hazaribagh. After this many people including NTPC, Harsh Ajmera, Damini Gupta came forward and extended cooperation and morale. Due to which today this protrate has been made in Hazaribagh.

After the unveiling of the portrait, the residents said

SP Manoj Ratan fourth said that I am seeing such a portrait for the first time in my life. Sumit Gunjan and all the artists will make a mark at national and international level. There is no doubt about it. On the other hand, Harsh Ajmera said that I could not even imagine that the artists of Jharkhand have tried to bring awareness on Hool Day by making portraits of great personalities of Jharkhand. These artists will definitely take Jharkhand forward in this field. Damini Gupta said that in the initial days, when the portrait was shown in the video, she was very impressed that these artists would make such a figure with bricks. But seeing on the ground today, I am very happy that there are such artists in Jharkhand as well.

15 artists worked day and night in rain

Portraits by artists Abhishek Sau, Umesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Ritraj Ambedkar, Rukmani Devi, Pintu Kumar Sau, Preeti Kumari, Aman Sahu, Riya Kumari, Anuradha Sahu, Kunti Kumari, Sonu Kumar, Chhotalal Rajak, Amod Shah with artist Sumit Gunjan Make. This is the second petret by this team in Jharkhand.