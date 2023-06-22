PHOTOS: Prabhat Khabar gave Pratibha Samman to 650 toppers in Palamu, students said – will not be able to forget this moment

Prabhat Khabar gave Pratibha Samman to 650 toppers

Palamu, Chandrashekhar Singh: A Pratibha Samman ceremony was organized by Prabhat Khabar at the city’s Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Town Hall. On this occasion, more than 650 talented students of Palamu district who excelled in matriculation and intermediate examinations were honored with medals and certificates. The glow of happiness was visible on the faces of the students after receiving the medals and certificates. The program was inaugurated by Palamu Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Daudde, Palamu Divisional IG Rajkumar Lakra and others jointly by lighting the lamp.

Enthusiasm among the students for the award ceremony

When the children were honored in the packed town hall, the whole hall echoed with thunderous applause. During this, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Daudde, IG Rajkumar Lakra, Nilambar Pitambar University in-charge Vice Chancellor Tapan Kumar Shandilya and other guests were honored by Prabhat Khabar’s Palamu bureau chief Chandrashekhar Singh by giving mementos. The topic of the program was introduced by Saikat Chatterjee. Welcoming the guests, he thanked everyone. While the program was conducted by Nand Kishore Bharti. The welcome song was presented by the students of Oxford School. The guests were welcomed by Prabhat Khabar’s representative Shivendra Kumar.

Happiness was seen among the students as well as their parents.

A large number of parents also reached during the program. Many parents appreciated the program and said that this initiative of Prabhat Khabar is an unforgettable moment for the students. The proud student will not be able to forget this honor for the rest of his life. At the same time, the students also described it as an unforgettable moment and said that they will not be able to forget it for a lifetime.

Education is an important weapon to change life: Deputy Commissioner

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde, chief guest at the Pratibha Samman ceremony held at Town Hall, Medininagar, said that education is the weapon to change the lives of the students, that’s why one should never leave the side of studies. The more one wants to progress in life, the more studies There is a need to do. The student who does not do studies with full enthusiasm, he does not get success in life. But the person who does his studies with full sincerity and dedication, definitely changes in his life. .

Students should work hard till they get their desired destination

Encouraging the students, he said that after matriculation and inter, students need to study with more hard work and dedication. They should work hard continuously until they get their desired destination. He said that education has played an important role in making changes in life. That’s why students should never compromise with studies. Every struggle and challenges of life should be faced on the strength of the weapon in the form of studies, definitely success will be achieved.

Study with honesty, you will get success: IG

IG of Palamu division Rajkumar Lakda said that after matriculation and inter, students need to be more alert. Passing these exams is not a destination to be achieved, rather it is a milestone after which the journey ahead has to be started. After that one needs to study in the direction in which he wants to take his career. Are. Students need to be completely honest towards their studies. In this, the hard work done with 100 percent honesty never goes waste.

It is necessary to revise the topics studied in the class at home.

He said that organizing such a program boosts the morale of the students. He requested the youth not to put unnecessary pressure on the children for studies. Every child has his own talent, he should get an opportunity to develop it. It is completely wrong to impose your weaknesses or failures on your children. Students should have the freedom to choose subjects according to their interest. Today, more burden of excessive studies is put on the children due to which the children come under stress. Parents should avoid this. He told the students that they should never miss the class while studying and should revise the topics studied in the class at home. By doing this, the hold on that subject becomes stronger and they are never able to forget it. Due to which he gets 100% marks in the examination.

Every child has talent, needs to be nurtured: Tapan Kumar Shandilya

Vice Chancellor in-charge of Nilambar Pitambar University Tapan Kumar Shandilya said that talent is innate in students. Their talent only needs to be refined and this is what teachers or people who encourage children do. He said that such programs are also organized to awaken their talents. He said that the felicitation ceremony excites the children and such a program is needed to encourage them because it changes the lives of the children, it can prove to be a turning point for them.

Man learns a lot by living in the society.

Shri Shandilya said that education means learning and applying it in life. If we do not apply the learned things in our life, then education can never be complete. He said that 2600 years ago, Greek philosopher Aristotle had said that man is a social animal and this is as true today in the 21st century as it was then. Man learns a lot by living in the society and tries to implement it in his life. Education is the complete development of human personality. He also repeated the statements of Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and worked to inspire the children with them.

Appeal to parents to give freedom to children in the field of education

He said that there are four basic needs in human life. In which there is education apart from food, clothing and accommodation. Although, education has been placed at the fourth place, but if we consider it seriously, then education should be placed in the first place because education is most important. That’s why man should work considering education as paramount in his basic needs. He appealed to the children to study with full sincerity and dedication as well as to the parents to give freedom to the children in the field of education.

His presence in the ceremony

During the program, Patan representative Ramnaresh Tiwari, Chhatarpur representative Rajeev Kumar, Satbarwa representative Ramesh Ranjan, Hariharganj representative Krishna Gupta, Pandu representative Mukesh Kumar, Hussainabad representative Mohammad Naushad, Chainpur representative Anoop Kumar, Tarhsi representative Om Prakash Mishra, Mohammadganj representative Kundan Chaurasia, Lesliganj Representative Ram Prakash Tiwari, Haider Nagar Representative Anuj Kumar, Untari Road Representative Akash Tiwari, Pandava Representative, Nava Bazar Representative Yogendra Vishwakarma and many people were present.