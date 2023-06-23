PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi’s grand welcome from airport to Sadakat Ashram, Modi style welcome, see photos

activist

Rahul Gandhi, who attended the meeting of opposition unity, was given a grand welcome in Patna. The workers welcomed him by taking out a rally.

Posters were put up in the capital to welcome Rahul Gandhi from Thursday evening itself. Posters have been put up at various places in the entire district.

On the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, the workers were seen on the road with the Congress flag.

Rahul Gandhi has been given a grand welcome from the airport to Sadakat Ashram.

Congress workers were seen on the road. On the other hand, strict security arrangements were made by the police.

A glimpse of the shop of love was seen in the poster put up by the Congress. It was written in it that Rahul Gandhi has taken the command to open a shop of love in the country.

Women workers also appeared with the Congress flag.

At the same time, the traffic police was seen controlling the traffic system.