PHOTOS: Ranchi’s hill temple resounded with the slogan of Bolbam, long queues of devotees

The gaiety of devotees at Pahari Temple in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi was worth seeing on the first Monday of the month of Sawan. The slogan of Bolbam on everyone’s face and the yearning to see Baba. The temple is completely decorated.

There was a crowd of devotees since early morning. There was a long queue till late night till the entrance of the temple. Along with this, the shops around the temple also remained open throughout the night for the purpose of worship.

Men and women registered their participation on a large scale among the devotees. Children, elders and old people all proceeded towards the temple chanting ‘Bolbam-Bolbam’.

In view of the crowd of devotees, apart from the committee members of the hill temple, elaborate security arrangements were made by the police-administration as well.

As soon as the devotees reached the main site of the temple, the entire complex echoed with the slogans of Pahadi Baba.

Also, all the devotees who had come there performed Jalabhishek. Different arrangements have been made by the committee for Jalabhishek so that everyone can easily get water anointed to Baba.

On the first Monday of Sawan, a huge crowd of devotees gathered in the hill temple of Ranchi and since late night till the news is written, devotees have gathered in the temple and the queue is about 500 meters away from the main gate of the temple.