PHOTOS: Sanjay Singh’s suspension and opposition’s ruckus on Manipur issue, many leaders will sit on dharna throughout the night!

Opposition On Manipur Violence

The news of the opposition leaders planning to sit on a dharna overnight in the Parliament premises demanding the suspension of AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and the Prime Minister’s statement on the Manipur issue is coming to the fore.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, after being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Parliament’s monsoon session, on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “running away from making statements” inside Parliament on the Manipur violence issue.

After the suspension, Singh sat on a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex. MPs from some other opposition parties also raised slogans in his support. They raised slogans of ‘take back the suspension’. Sanjay Singh said, “Why is the Prime Minister of the country not coming to the Parliament and answering on Manipur?” Army jawan’s wife has been misbehaved. He should answer.” He alleged that the Prime Minister was “running away from speaking” in the House.

Singh said, “Today I had given a notice under Rule 267. Earlier, I kept insisting for some time that the discussion should be held. After this I went near the seat and requested to discuss. I was suspended on this.” He said, “Our protest will continue here. All parties have given their support in this movement.

Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended for the remaining period of the current monsoon session for creating ruckus in the Upper House and violating the instructions of the posture. Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the suspension of Singh during the Question Hour. Earlier, the Chairman mentioned the name of Singh who came near the seat.

The constituents of the opposition alliance ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (India) continued to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement and discuss the Manipur issue in both houses of Parliament on Monday, the third day of the monsoon session. Members of these parties demonstrated in the Parliament House premises regarding this demand.

Apart from Kharge, Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party, Syed Nasir Hussain of Congress and some other opposition members also gave adjournment notices on the same subject. Congress MPs Manish Tiwari, Manickam Tagore and some other opposition MPs on Monday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha, demanding Prime Minister Modi’s statement and discussion on the Manipur issue.

Congress President Kharge said in a conversation in the Parliament premises, “Our demand is that the Prime Minister should come to the House and give a statement. We are ready to discuss this statement. He is talking outside the Parliament, but not making statements in the House. This is an insult to the Parliament. He also said that the Parliament session is going on, the matter is serious and in such a situation the Prime Minister should make a statement in the House.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that the opposition was running away from the discussion on the Manipur violence in Parliament as it did not want some facts to come out. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to all members of the opposition to start a discussion or debate on issues related to Manipur.