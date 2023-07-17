PHOTOS: See picture of government worship in Ajgaibinath temple, Kanwariyas seen in Sultanganj on Monday

Shravani Mela 2023On the second Monday of Shravani Mela 2023, Kanwariyas thronged the Ganga Ghat of Sultgananj to fill water. A large number of Kanwariyas filled the water of Uttarwahini Ganga and proceeded towards Babadham.

The yoga of the second Monday of Sawan Mela 2023 is amazing. There is also Hariyali Amavasya on Monday i.e. 17th July. This date was considered auspicious, so the crowd of Kanwariyas started towards Babadham.

Shravani Mela 2023

Devotees of Shiva thronged the Ajgaibinath temple situated on the banks of the Uttarwahini Ganga at Sultgananj. The competition to worship Bholenath and offer water to him continued since morning. Kanwariyas going to Babadham reached the temple.

On the second Monday of Shravani Mela 2023, a large crowd of Kanwariyas reached Ajgabinath temple before leaving for Deoghar by filling water from Sultgananj and Shiva devotees offered water on the Shivling.

A large number of Shiva devotees gathered in the Ajgaibinath temple on the second Monday. There are three Shivlings in the Ajgaibinath temple which are worshipped. The history behind this explains the special importance of this temple. Here two Shivlings belong to saints who were blessed by Baba Baidyanath and they are worshipped.

Mahant Premanand Giri Maharaj of Ajgaibinath temple first performed official worship on the morning of second Monday. After this the devotees of Shiva started worshiping and offering water. Mahant tells that he is not allowed to worship in Deoghar. It is believed that the water offered before the official worship goes to Baba Baidyanath.

At the Namami Gange Ghat of Sultanganj, a flood of Kanwariyas were seen since Monday morning. After taking a bath in the Ganges from midnight itself, the Kanwariyas left for Babanagari after filling with water.

On Monday, on the second Monday of Sawan, not only Sultanganj but the entire Kanwariya Path became saffron. The crowd of Kanwariyas was more as compared to normal days.

When the batch of Kanwariyas from Sultanganj started towards Babanagari Deoghar, their enthusiasm was building on seeing them. Slogans of Bol Bam and Shiva were echoing everywhere. Kanwariyas of all ages left for Babadham with water.

The number of Kanwariyas kept increasing within the last two to three days to offer water on the second Monday of Shravani Mela 2023. Even on Sunday, a record number of Kanwaris filled water from Sultanganj and set out towards Babadham.

On the second Monday of the Shravani fair, there was a huge flood of dakbombs in Sultanganj regarding the offering of water to Baba Baidyanath. On Sunday, there was a crowd of Dak Kanwariya everywhere. Dak Kanwarias, who arrived from far and wide, started gathering at the counter with the certificates from morning itself. There was a long queue at the counter. During the 13 days of Sawan so far, a record crowd gathered on Sunday. According to the control room, 9 thousand 16 male postal bombs and 719 female postal certificates left for Babadham. Many Kanwariyas left for Babadham without certificates. On the other hand, on Monday also a large number of Dak Kanwaris filled water and left for Deoghar.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan