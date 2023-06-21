PHOTOS: See pictures of Yoga Day programs in Bihar, common people and BJP leaders also practiced yoga

international yoga day

Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and BJP state president Samrat Chowdhary along with people performed yoga exercises in a park in Patna.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Renu Devi also practiced yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, under the aegis of IDA Bihar State and Patanjali Yogpeeth, Yoga Festival was organized at Hajipur, Subhash Chowk, in the premises of Sanskrit College.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, MLC Dilip Jaiswal also practiced yoga along with senior BJP leaders, party officials, workers and common people in Kishanganj.

On International Yoga Day, BJP leaders performed yoga at different places. Legislative Council member Dilip Jaiswal performed yoga.

Many programs are being organized in Bihar on International Yoga Day. Mass yoga practice was conducted from Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga exercises were also done at many places in Bhagalpur. People practicing yoga were seen in the local Jai Prakash Garden and in the airport premises.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among the women regarding yoga practice in Bhagalpur.

Chhatapur MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu also performed yoga along with Bihar BJP’s senior leaders, party officials, workers and common people on International Yoga Day.

Chhatapur MLA Neeraj Bablu said that yoga increases the physical, mental and spiritual energy of a person. Yoga is a priceless heritage given to the world by India.