PHOTOS: Supernatural laser show in Sivagangai, history of establishment of Baba temple and Shivling being shown

Laser show at Deoghar Sivagangai Sarovar

The State Shravani Fair, 2023 is special in many ways. Every possible effort is being made for the comfort and convenience of the devotees in the fair. In this episode, DC cum District Magistrate Manjunath Bhajantri has started a laser show for devotional entertainment for the devotees in Shivganga Sarovar, so that the devotees can get a better and new experience at Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar.

Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri told that as per the instructions of the State Government, a laser show has been organized by the Information and Public Relations Department through water projector in Shivganga Sarovar.

Through the laser show, along with the history related to Baba Mandir, the establishment of Baba Mandir, Shivling and the history related to Deoghar is being shown. This supernatural laser show has been telecasted for the devotees, which can be enjoyed by the godly devotees coming to Deoghar in the evening.

The laser show was started on Sunday evening. Now every evening this supernatural scene will be seen here. Laser show has become the center of main attraction in Sivagangai Sharovar.

The history related to Baba Mandir is being told through laser show. The supernatural scene of the image of Babadham emerging in the laser show is mesmerizing. At the same time, the decorations made around the lake are also attracting people.

When the image of Bholenath emerges in the center of Sivagangai lake in the laser show, it seems as if Lord Shiva is standing in person.

The image of Lord Shiva is looking very divine. The laser show has added to the devotional atmosphere of Babadham.