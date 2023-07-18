PHOTOS: The condition of ATS DSP and Inspector injured in the firing of Aman Sahu’s henchmen is stable, CID team engaged in investigation

Patratu (Ramgarh), Ajay Tiwari: ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Kumar of Rajrappa police station, who were injured in the firing of gangster Aman Sahu’s henchmen, are undergoing treatment at Medica Hospital in Ranchi. Their condition is said to be stable. On the other hand, after this incident that took place in Patratu of Ramgarh district on Monday night, the CID team has reached the spot and got involved in the investigation. Raids are being conducted at various places to nab the criminals.

ATS raids at various places

The investigation team is being headed by CID DSP GBN Chowdhary. He told that the incident is being investigated. All aspects are being investigated by marking the spot. The CID team comprises about 10 Inspector rank officers. The CID team is interrogating the villagers including the nearby hotel operator. The place of incident is Sahitad located at Dadidih Patel Chowk. There is information about the arrest of 3 people by the ATS team. Raids are being conducted at various places by Ramgarh District Force and ATS team.

CID team investigating

CID team reached Patratu to investigate the firing case of Aman Sahu's henchmen

The audacity of Aman Sahu’s henchmen

The criminals opened fire on the ATS team which went to arrest the shooters of the jailed criminals Aman Sahu and Aman Srivastava gang. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday night near Sarna High School located in Dadidih of Patratu area. In this incident, DSP Neeraj Kumar of ATS and SI Sonu Kumar of Rajarappa police station, who were part of the ATS team, were injured due to bullet injuries.

The team was active for many days to catch the operatives

ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Kumar of Rajrappa police station, who were part of the ATS team, were injured and after primary treatment at the local nursing home, both were referred to Ranchi’s Medica. His treatment is going on here. Their condition is said to be stable. DSP has been shot in the stomach and SI in the right thigh. It is said that the team was active for the last several days to nab the operatives of Aman Sahu and Aman Srivastava gang. Meanwhile, after getting input about the hiding of criminals in that area, the ATS team had reached for raid. Here, after the incident, on the instructions of Ramgarh SP, the police of all the police stations of Patratu subdivision area have started raiding.

Police had gone to arrest the criminals

In the case of ATS DSP injured in the firing of Aman Sahu’s henchmen and SI of Rajrappa police station, Ramgarh SP said that the ATS and police team had gone to nab the criminals. Meanwhile, the criminals opened fire. ATS DSP and SI have been injured in this. Both are being treated in Medica. The condition of both is fine.

