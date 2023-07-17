PHOTOS: The view of Shivlok was seen on the second Monday in Basukinath, 95 thousand Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek

The city of Bholenath resounded with the chants of Har Har Mahadev and Bol Bam

Basukinath (Dumka) Adityanath letter: On the second Monday of the world famous State Shravani Mela Festival 2023, a huge crowd of devotees gathered in the court of Baba Faujdarinath. The new moon of Sawan month is known as Hariyali Amavasya. As if Shivlok has descended in the temple premises. The city of Bholenath resonated with the chants of Har Har Mahadev and Bol Bam.

After the official worship, the process of Jalabhishek started from Argha

The doors of the temple opened at 2 o’clock in the night. After the official worship, the process of pouring water into the Argha started, which is still going on. The temple premises, Shivganga Ghat and the fair premises were full of Kanwariyas. According to the temple management, on the second Monday, 95,000 Kanwariyas wished for blessings by pouring water into Baba Faujdarinath’s Argha. The temple premises resounded with the praise of Baba. In view of the possible crowd on Monday, the administration had already made elaborate arrangements.

The queue of kanwariyas reached Shivganga Peed

After performing Jalabhishek of Baba at Baidyanath Dham on Monday, a huge crowd of Kanwariyas will reach Basukinath by late night. Women devotees also queued up and offered water to Baba. In the temple premises, the officials allowed the queue of Kanwariyas to enter the sanctum sanctorum smoothly. The reverence, devotion and faith of the Kanwariyas was being created just by seeing them. On the second Monday of Sawan, the queue of Kanwariyas reached Sanskar Mandap, Falahari Dharamshala, Q Complex and Shivganga Peed. There was a police arrangement to prevent infiltration in the queue of Kanwariyas. Many Shiva devotees of the NGO were engaged in providing water to the Kanwariyas.

Nine thousand Kanwariyas poured water on the counter

According to the temple management, nine thousand female and male Kanwaris poured water at the water offering counter. There was a long queue of Kanwariyas at the water offering counter as well. Devotees of Shiva offered water here after seeing Lord Bholenath on TV screen. This water through the pipe falls directly on the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum. Sikandar Singh, Devesh Kumar, Ruby Rai etc. from Madhya Pradesh Indore told that the arrangement of water offering by the temple management is better.

Earned Rs 9,47,102

Shiv Mandir Nyas Samiti received an income of Rs 9,47,102 from various sources on the second Monday of Sawan. The temple earned Rs 55, 502 from other sources. Three coins of 10 grams of silver and five coins of five grams of silver were sold in the temple as an offering.

2792 Kanwariyas did quick darshanam

On the second Monday, 2792 devotees offered accessible water to Baba Faujdarinath under the early Darshanam system. Under this arrangement, the temple trust committee received an income of Rs 8 lakh 91 thousand 600. Under this, the Kanwariyas have to deduct a coupon of Rs.300 from the temple office. The said devotee gets entry into the temple premises from the temple lion gate. Devotees enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offer water through a special gate located in the temple premises. According to the temple management, Kanwarias are happy with this arrangement. The Kanwariyas expressed happiness over the better arrangements for early Darshanam.

1421 Dak Bam visited

On the second Monday of Sawan, 1421 Dak Bam Kanwariyas wished for the happiness and prosperity of the family by offering water to Baba Faujdarinath. The postal bomb token found in Hansdiha was received by the deputation officer at Mandir Singh Dwar. Through the women’s entrance located in the temple premises, through the VIP gate, they were made to enter the sanctum sanctorum and offered accessible water.

NDRF team active

On the second Monday of the month of Sawan, Kanwariyas took a holy dip in the holy Sivagangai. Seeing the number of devotees in Sivagangai, the NDRF team was in full alert mode in Sivagangai. The safety of the devotees in Sivagangai was being taken care of by motor boat. Devotees were queuing up to bathe in Shivganga with full faith and offer water to Baba Faujdari Nath.

By observing sixteen Monday fast one gets the desired groom.

Fasting on Mondays in the month of Shravan is fruitful. Monday is very dear to Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva is pleased with the devotees who observe fast on Mondays. Although Lord Shiva is worshiped throughout the years, but in the month of Shravan, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled by worshiping Shiva. Same for unmarried girls, by observing sixteen Monday fast, one gets the desired groom.

Bholenath becomes happy soon

Pandit Sudhakar Jha told that in this month, Bholenath is quickly pleased by fasting on Mondays, worshiping Shiva, Akshat, Belpatra, Pushpa Chandan etc. Dhatura flower, Bilvapatra, recitation of Shat Rudri, chanting of Panchakshar mantra is very dear to Bholenath. Bholenath is quickly pleased by chanting Mahamrityunjaya and offering Ganga water. It is believed that Lord Shiva is holding the moon on his head, the day of the moon is on Monday. That’s why any devotee who worships Bholenath by keeping fast on Monday gets the desired fruit.