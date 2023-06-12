Photos: Vande Bharat Express train reached Ranchi’s platform number-2 from Patna, know the features

Vande Bharat Express train reached Ranchi

Indian Railways News: Patna and Ranchi residents on Monday Vande Bharat Express Train The wait is over. The train which started from Patna Junction at 6:55 am reached Ranchi station around 12:50 pm. With a loud whistle, the train entered platform number two. The faces of the people present at the station blossomed as soon as the train arrived. Due to the trial run of this train, there were no passengers in it.

VIDEO: The dream of the people of Ranchi and Patna came true, know what else people said

Vande Bharat train reached platform number-two of Ranchi railway station

Starting from Patna, the Vande Bharat Express train reached Ranchi railway station on Monday afternoon. As soon as the train arrived at platform number two of Ranchi, the people present there welcomed the train by clapping. It stopped at six stations between Patna and Ranchi.

Passengers are going to get many facilities

Passengers are going to get many facilities in Vande Bharat Express train starting soon between Patna to Ranchi. Apart from the facility of on-board Wi-Fi, this train is equipped with GPS based passenger information system and CCTV cameras. It has fire fighting system and automatic sliding door to make it more attractive.

the seat is comfortable

The seats of this train are quite comfortable for the passengers. There is also a charging point and reading light under each seat. At the same time, the facility of boarding the train by wheel chair is available for the disabled. Apart from this, there is also an intelligent air conditioning system.

Vande Bharat Express reached Ranchi, left for trial run from Patna in the morning

Know the route between Patna and Ranchi

This train running from Patna will reach Ranchi station via Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana and Mesra. On the other hand, in return, after opening from Ranchi, this train will reach Patna via Mesra, Barkakana, Hazaribagh Town, Koderma, Gaya and Jehanabad.

Vande Bharat Express reached Koderma from Patna

The Patna-Ranchi Express train reached Koderma in the trial run on Monday. On coming to Koderma after walking from Patna, the people present at the station warmly welcomed him. There was a lot of curiosity among the people to see this trial run.

Hazaribagh MP shows green flag at Koderma Junction

The Vande Bharat Express train that reached Koderma from Patna was warmly welcomed by the people at the station. Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha was present at Koderma Junction on this occasion. After stopping for some time, the MP flagged off this train.

PHOTOS: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat will pass through tunnels between litigants, a new chapter will be added in the history of Ranchi Railway express