Pilgrims going on Hajj from India were troubled by extreme heat

New Delhi, 22 July (Hindustan Times). Indian Haj pilgrims going from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have returned to their homeland. However, the process of return of Hajis is still going on at Digar Embarkation Points, which will continue till August 2. This year’s Haj pilgrimage has become a part of the past for all the Hajis. 155 pilgrims going on Haj from India have also died.

Indian Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia faced many problems like cleanliness, water, food and medicine. Such bad memories are still fresh in the hearts and minds of many Hajis. However, with the return, this matter has calmed down. After returning safely to their homes, they no longer have any grievances with the Central Government and the Haj Committee of India etc.

There are reports of death of 155 Haj pilgrims going from India due to illness etc. during Haj Pilgrimage-2023. Two women going from Delhi are also included in the dead. Among those who died during Haj pilgrimage, 130 were pilgrims going through Haj Committee of India, while another 25 were pilgrims going through private tour operators. 39 pilgrims died before performing Haj, while 116 died after performing Haj. Under Saudi Arabian law, pilgrims who die during the Haj pilgrimage are buried in Jannat-ul-Baqi and other cemeteries.

This time 175025 Haj pilgrims had gone from India. Of these, 139419 pilgrims traveled through the Haj Committee of India, while 35606 traveled through private tour operators. 101 women traveling without Mehram from the capital Delhi were also involved. There is also news of a 105-year-old elderly woman from Delhi going on Haj pilgrimage and coming back safely.

This time, the reason for the large number of deaths during the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia is being said to be the increase in temperature. Due to this, due to lack of water, the passengers had to suffer from many diseases. They complained of diseases like de-hydration, food poisoning and cholera.

Better and better arrangements are made every time through the Saudi administration in Mina and Arafat plains, but this time complaints about lack of drinking water as well as water in toilets etc. were made through Haj pilgrims. There were also reports of a large number of Haj pilgrims falling ill due to the scorching heat and scorching sun. During this, the shortage of medical camps was also strongly felt by the people on the routes of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.