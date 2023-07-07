Pilot said after meeting Rahul and Kharge, High Command accepted my point

Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot, who has been opening a front against his own party for a long time, may now be able to calm down. Senior leader of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has made a big claim after the High Command meeting held in Delhi. Sachin Pilot said in a statement that the Congress officials took cognizance of his issues and all the issues would be resolved. The High Command has accepted my words. Explaining further, Pilot said that during the last two decades, he has performed the responsibility assigned to him by the party well. In the future, whatever role will be given to him, he will also play it well.

will work together

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that all party MLAs and office bearers in Rajasthan will work unitedly to ensure victory in the upcoming assembly elections. Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot was talking to reporters after a meeting of senior leaders of the State Congress Committee with the Congress leadership. He said that the meeting discussed how to change the tradition of changing the government in the state every five years. He said that the Congress leadership took cognizance of the issues raised by him and gave guidelines.

How to break the tradition of changing government in Rajasthan



Pilot told reporters, there has been a meaningful discussion about how to break the tradition of changing the government in Rajasthan. We discussed all the issues with an open mind and everyone expressed confidence that the Congress government will be formed again. During his Jan Sangharsh Yatra, Pilot had placed three demands before the state government, including the reorganization of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), compensation to the youths affected by the leak of government exam papers, and a high-level investigation into the allegations of corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje government. Investigation included. (with language input)