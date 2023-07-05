Pilot Vs Gehlot: All is not well in Rajasthan Congress? Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will meet Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot

Everything is not going well in Rajasthan Congress. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot And the dispute between Sachin Pilot is not taking the name of stopping. Meanwhile, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are going to meet along with many leaders of Rajasthan Congress along with both the veteran leaders.

Sachin-Gehlot dispute biggest issue in Kharge-Rahul meeting

It is being told that the Congress has called a meeting of senior party leaders associated with the state on Thursday to take stock of the preparations for the Rajasthan assembly elections and chalk out a strategy. It is being told that the biggest issue of this meeting will be the ongoing dispute between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Rahul and Kharge will try to resolve the dispute between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Will attend the meeting

Pilot, State in-charge of the party Sukhjinder Randhawa, State Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasara and some other Congress leaders from Rajasthan will be present in this meeting attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Gehlot will participate in this meeting online from Jaipur itself due to leg injury.

Will Congress find a solution to ‘Chhattisgarh formula’ between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot?

Before the meeting, Gehlot indicated to bring a bill in the paper leak case

A day before this meeting, Chief Minister Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government will bring a bill in the next assembly session to increase the punishment in recruitment exam paper leak cases from the current 10 years to life imprisonment.

Sachin Pilot targeted Gehlot during Jan Sangharsh Yatra

During his ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’, Sachin Pilot had placed three demands before the state government, including the reorganization of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), compensation to youths affected by the paper leak of government exams and allegations of corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje government. A high-level inquiry was involved. Last month, after a marathon meeting of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi with Gehlot and Pilot, the Congress had said that the two leaders have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and the issues between them will be resolved by the high command.