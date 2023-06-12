Pipes are being laid in one and a half feet pit instead of two and a half in Khanapurti, Giridih’s Gandey area under Nal Jal Yojana

Gandey (Giridih), Shamsul Ansari: The work of tap water scheme is going on in about 16 out of 26 panchayats of Gandey block under Giridih district. But, in most of the panchayats, food supply is being done by working somehow. A similar case has also come to the fore in Dokidih Panchayat. Boring is to be done at 42 points in various villages of Dokidih Panchayat by Kamini Construction at a cost of about seven crores. So far boring has happened in 38 points. Pipe laying work has started. Govind Mandal, a resident of Rakskutto under Panchayat, said that after the boring near Mavi Rakskutto was dry, the connection has been made in the old boring. Not only this, instead of two and a half feet, the pipe is being laid by digging one and a half feet pit. Connection is being done in old boring in Babhandiha also.

Steemit will decrease on connection with old boring: Chief

Mo Akbar Ansari, head of Dokidih Panchayat, said that boring has been reported to be dry in some places. There the connection is being made with the old boring. It is said that the junior engineer has talked about reducing the steam on connection with the old boring. On the question of laying the pipe by digging less pit, it was said that the contractor has been asked to work according to the steam rate.

Common Man Issues: Villagers are forced to walk one and a half km to fetch water, know the condition of this village of Chakradharpur

No justification for reducing Steemit

Shashank Kumar of Kamini Construction said that there is no justification for reducing steam on boring being dry and connection to old boring. It is said that even in case of boring being dry, there is expenditure on boring. It is not the fault of the company. That’s why the talk of reducing the steam is unjustified.