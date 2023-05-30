Pitbull’s terror again in Meerut, attacked a girl playing outside the house, got teeth in many places, hospitalized

Meerut: The menace of dogs is not reducing in Uttar Pradesh for a few days. Every day someone or the other is falling prey to dogs. Meanwhile, a pitbull dog attacked an innocent girl in Meerut, UP. In which she is seriously injured. According to the information received from the sources, the girl was riding a bicycle outside her house. Then the dog attacked him. When other children saw the scene, they started making noise. Hearing the noise of the children, the people around chased the dog away. However, the treatment of the girl child is still going on in the hospital.

Pitbull attacked the girl child in Meerut

In fact, the whole matter pertains to Vaishnodham Colony located on Highway-58 in Kankarkheda police station area of ​​Meerut. Where Vernika, the innocent daughter of constable Sudhir Malik in UP police, was attacked by a pitbull dog on Monday night. The dog has bitten the girl at many places. The blood-soaked girl has been admitted to a hospital on Highway-58 for treatment.

The constable filed a complaint against the owner of the dog in the police station

Constable Sudhir Malik told that the pet pitbull dog that attacked his daughter belongs to Rajkumar, a resident of house number-A-84 in the colony. Not only this, Rajkumar does not even have a license to keep a dog. In such a situation, action should be taken against the owner of the dog. Apart from this, the people living in the second Tahrir Colony also protested. People told that many people have been bitten by the prince’s dog.

Pitbull had scratched an innocent in Meerut

Let us tell that earlier, Abid’s nine-year-old son Sufiyan, a resident of Narheda village of Meerut, was playing outside his house. Meanwhile, a pitbull dog that entered the village attacked a child playing outside the house. The child kept trying to escape from the dog, but the pitbull did not leave him. The ferocious dog had badly scratched the child’s stomach, mouth, legs, arms and thighs.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHhjH8-9Sso)