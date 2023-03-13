Pittsburgh defeats the Rangers in the NHL regular season game

Pittsburgh defeated the New York Rangers in the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL) with a score of 3:2 in overtime. The meeting took place on the ice of the winners, reports ‘Sport Express’ on Monday, March 13th.

Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers. The Pittsburgh team scored goals on the account of Rickard Rakell, Jayon Zacker and Chris Letang, while Evgeni Malkin scored two assists.

“After this game, Pittsburgh is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 78 points. The Rangers are in sixth place with 84 points.

On March 10, it became known that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin set a club record for the number of penalty minutes. Throughout his career, Malkin received 1,050 penalty minutes in 1,045 league games. The previous record holder was American forward Kevin Stevens, who received a total of 1048 penalty minutes.

Previously, on February 19, Malkin had taken a clean 50th spot on the National Hockey League’s regular season top scorers list. He passed Dino Sissarelli for 1,202 points (466 goals and 737 assists) for a clean 50th spot in the league’s top scorers. In total, the Russian forward played 1036 games in his career in the NHL.

Malkin began playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006. Since then, he has won the Stanley Cup three times – in 2006, 2010 and 2014. This season he has already taken part in 64 matches, in which he scored 67 points.