Pizza dough: How to cook

By News Desk
Pizza dough: How to cook

There are a huge number of pizza recipes and they all differ not only in the filling, but also in the very basis. There is no perfect recipe. Each person has their own preferences and tastes. What kind of dough goes best with pizza and how to cook it correctly, the BLiTZ found out.

Properly prepared dough is a guarantee that the dish will be tasty. The dough is classic, liquid, without yeast, yeast, puff, according to an Italian recipe. Each option has its pros and cons. Let’s take a closer look at each type of test.

Types of pizza dough

Almost all restaurants use yeast dough. The composition includes a minimum of ingredients: flour, water, yeast and salt. The base of the yeast dough pizza is soft, fluffy and tender. The dough can be prepared ahead of time. Two days is stored in the refrigerator. Frozen in the freezer, the dough will keep for up to 3 months. Defrost gradually, while maintaining all the properties. The only drawback is that you can’t cook quickly. Liquid dough is rarely used, although it is prepared very quickly. The basis is high-calorie, it will not be possible to cook very thin. Liquid dough is prepared with water, milk, kefir, sour cream and mayonnaise. For fans and lovers of a thin base, it is hardly suitable. Puff pastry is not the best solution. It takes a very long time to prepare, and it takes a lot of energy. Puff pastry is yeast and yeast-free. This type of dough allows you to make a very thin base and is stored for a long time. But at the same time, high calorie content, a long complex process, and a large area is required for rolling out the base. Yeast-free pizza dough is a homemade option. For such a dough, you will need flour, an egg, vegetable oil, salt. Milk can be added if desired. Cooking time 20 – 30 minutes. The dough is low-calorie, frozen, it is stored for up to 6 months. From such a dough, the pizza base is thin and crispy, if rolled well. From the classic recipe, the base is delicious. For cooking you will need: flour, salt, butter, water or milk, dry yeast. In water or milk, add all the ingredients, last flour. Mix thoroughly, then leave for an hour. You need to roll it out as thin as possible. The dough according to the Italian recipe for pizza is prepared from the following components: 500 gr. flour, ½ teaspoon dry yeast, 1 tablespoon salt and sugar, warm water 40 degrees, olive oil. Add salt, sugar, yeast to the sifted flour and mix. Pour water and oil and bring to the desired consistency. We leave for 15 minutes. Then roll it out and put it in the oven. Italians like to add oregano or other spices to the dough. You can also make dough with yogurt. This dough is more tender and is suitable for pizza with fruits and cheeses. Types of dough may differ in one ingredient. For example, if you add ryazhenka to yeast dough, it will slightly change the taste, and the dough will turn out to be more durable. The dough with the addition of sour cream is suitable for both salty and sweet pizza. Pizza with the addition of semolina will be very popular with children.

Tips for making a thin base

photo: Use quality olive oil. Do not cook the base in milk, it will be rubbery. Give preference to dry yeast. The yeast dough should be placed in a preheated oven for 5 minutes and only after that lay out the filling. It is better to form the dough into a layer with your hands, and not with a rolling pin, then the base will be more tender. If there is leftover dough, roll it into a ball and grease with olive oil, wrap in parchment paper and place in a freezer bag. The dough will keep in the freezer for 3 months.

