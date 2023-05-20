Plan to keep Imran Khan in jail for 10 years! Former PM of Pakistan did this tweet

Pakistan former prime minister of Imran Khan What will happen after all? This is a question that is coming in everyone’s mind. Meanwhile, Khan claimed on Monday that the country’s powerful military establishment plans to keep him in jail for the next 10 years on charges of treason.

In a series of tweets in the early hours of Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that now London’s entire plan has come to the fore. When I was in jail, they assumed the roles of judge, jury and executioner under the guise of violence. Now there is a plan to humiliate me by putting Bushra Begum (Khan’s wife) in jail and keeping her in jail for next 10 years using sedition law.

Totally controlled and suppressed media

This tweet came after a meeting of PTI leaders at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore. The 70-year-old leader is out on bail in more than 100 cases. He said that to ensure that people do not react, they have done two things – first deliberately terrorizing not only PTI workers but also ordinary citizens. Second, the media is completely controlled and suppressed.

So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten…

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023



I will fight for freedom till the last drop of blood

Imran Khan said that the way these “criminals” are violating the sanctity of the “chadar and four walls” has never been done. Giving his message to the people of Pakistan, Khan said that my message to the people of Pakistan is that I will fight for real freedom till the last drop of my blood because for me death is better than being a slave of these criminals.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan may appear before Lahore High Court

Fearing re-arrest, Imran Khan had locked himself inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours despite being granted bail on Friday, but returned to his home in Lahore on Saturday.

