Plane crash in Sudan, nine including four soldiers killed

Cairo, 24 July (HS). A passenger plane crashed while taking off late on Sunday night at Port Sudan Airport in the African country of Sudan. Nine people including four soldiers died in this accident. A girl child has been injured in this accident. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Sudan’s military has said that the accident occurred due to a technical fault in the plane. The aircraft developed a technical fault during take-off. After this it was decided to take him off.

Port Sudan has become a major evacuation point for migrants, members of diplomatic missions and Sudanese citizens fleeing the North African country since fighting broke out between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.

The fight entered its 100th day on Sunday. The health ministry said at least 1,136 people had died in the violence. It is estimated that more than 3 million people have been displaced. Of these, seven lakh people have reached the neighboring countries of Egypt, Chad and South Sudan.