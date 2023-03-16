Planes of Russian airlines are not waiting in Turkey

March 16 - BLiTZ. The Kommersant publication writes that the first cases began to appear when Turkish airports refuse to refuel the aircraft of Russian airlines that fell under US sanctions. Turkish media write that there are 44 aircraft on this list, but so far two such cases have been recorded. RW: Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters hide tanks and artillery behind residential buildings in the battles near Vuhledar March 16, 2023 at 22:57

The author of the published material writes that even unfilled planes nevertheless returned to Russia. If the situation becomes more difficult, then most likely Turkey will create an alternative service structure that will not be afraid of sanctions, or Russian aircraft will be forced to land in southern Russia for refueling.