Planning to buy a house in Noida? Authority released the complete list of flats, see here

Noida: If you are planning to buy a flat in Noida, then this information is very important for you. A list of 21 builder projects has been released by the Noida Authority. Whose tower work has been completely completed. In this case, you can get the registry done through the builder.

Noida Authority released the list

Noida Authority has released the list of 21 builder projects. There are 1097 flats in this list. You can register for this through the builder. Authority officials say that the work in all the projects has been completed. There is no obstruction. At present, there is delay from the side of the builder itself in getting the registry done.

201 Flats in Plot No. C and D of AIIMS Max Gardenia, Noida Sector-75

114 Flats in Noida Plot No-1

86 Flats in Noida Plot No-12.

101 flats in Apex Dream Home Pvt Ltd, Noida Sector-75.

Maxbliss Construction Pvt Ltd. 123 Flats. Aiims R G Engel Promoters Pvt Ltd 111 Flats.

88 flats in IV County Private Limited, Noida Sector-121. 47 flats in Purvanchal Project Private Limited, Noida Sector-137.

Noida Sector-144 Gulshan Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. 49 Flats.

41 flats in Orion Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd, Noid Sector-78.

34 flats in Rani Promoters, Noida Sector-143B.

29 flats in E-Homes Infrastructure, Noida Sector-75.

16 flats in Nexgen Infracon Pvt Ltd, Noida Sector-78.

16 flats in Indocem Infra Pvt Ltd, Noida Sector-75.

Valuant Ifradevelopers Pvt Ltd. 15 Flats.

7 flats in Gulshan Homes Private Limited, Noida Sector-137.

6 flats in Divine India Private Limited, Noida Sector-108.

6 flats in IITL Nimbus Hyde Park Pvt Ltd, Noida Sector-78, 3 flats in Imperial Housing Venture Pvt Ltd, Noida Sector-137.

2 flats of Paras Seasons Heaven Private Limited, Noida Sector-168.

1 flat of Sunworld Developers Private Limited, Noida Sector-107.

