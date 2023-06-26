Plastic will remain banned in Shravani Mela area, action will be taken on use, fine will have to be paid

Bhagalpur: Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani reviewed the preparations made at the administrative level for Shravani Mela on Monday. Apart from Banka, Bhagalpur and Munger, officers from Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Begusarai, Jamui etc districts participated in the meeting held through video conferencing. The Chief Secretary said that there will be a complete ban on the use of plastic in Shravani Mela area. If it is violated, the culprits will be punished financially immediately. There will also be confiscation action. On this, the District Magistrate of Bhagalpur asked the Sadar SDO and the Executive Officer of Sultanganj Municipal Council to comply with the above instructions.

DM informed about the preparations so far

In the meeting, the DM of Bhagalpur informed about the preparations made so far in Sultanganj. Out of the handcrafts in the Mela area, about 222 handcrafts have been made fully functional. The remaining 35 handcrafts are being repaired. 367 temporary and 165 permanent toilets have been cleaned. Arrangements are being made for toilets with 30 additional commodes. 20 water purifier machines will be installed in 10 identified areas. Arrangement of independent water supply will also be made in Ajgavinath temple. Overhead sprinklers will also be installed at five places.

Musical fountain will be arranged

There will be arrangement of musical fountain at the stair ghat. Arrangements will also be made for 10 tankers and two water ATMs. By dividing the Mela area into sectors, a team has been formed to monitor the water supply and cleanliness of toilets on a daily basis. It was instructed that the team of PHED will keep the chapakals working continuously in the fair area. Will take quick action when water supply related problems come to notice.

The work of putting barricades and geo bags is going on.

It was informed that the flood control division is running the work of putting barricades and geo bags on the Ganga Ghat. The executive engineer of NH was instructed to complete the road construction work from Dogachhi to Akbarnagar by June 30. Eleven temporary medical camps, one mobile medical team, 11 ambulances and adequate number of doctors will be deputed in the Mela area. A request has been made to the department for deputation of four additional ambulances and 35 additional doctors in the fair area. The work of storm drain by Sultanganj Municipal Council is in the final stage. Street lights have been fixed in the fair area.

