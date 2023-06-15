Play cool, play openly, Rishabh Pant gave Guru Mantra to Delhi Capitals young wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel

IPL 2023 The season was very disappointing for Delhi Capitals. Delhi won only 5 out of 14 matches and finished ninth in the points table after the group stage. seasoned david warner Under his leadership, the team failed to impress and their hopes of winning the title for the first time were dashed. Delhi avoided being at the bottom by staying one place above Sunrisers Hyderabad in the points table.

Delhi misses Rishabh Pant

Abhishek Porel, the young wicketkeeper-batsman of Delhi Capitals, feels that the Delhi team will be stronger in the next season. In their second match of the season against Gujarat Titans, Porel, who was called upon to fulfill the wicketkeeping duties, scored 20 runs and displayed good skills behind the stumps. The left-handed cricketer from Bengal said that the Delhi team missed star Rishabh Pant.

Abhishek Porel played 4 matches

Porel, who played 4 matches for Delhi in the season, told Times of India in a special interview that I had a good learning experience in Delhi Capitals. I got to learn a lot from seniors and coaches. Talking about Pant, he said that when he came to meet us for the first time, I went to him and asked him many things. He is a senior and experienced player.

Pant boosted Porel’s confidence

Porel further said that Pant told him to just play his natural game and not take any pressure. His words were, ‘play cool and play freely’. He encouraged me. He discussed with me about his first IPL experience and his first IPL. He said that everything goes well after the first ball, there is no pressure. Delhi missed Pant. He is a star player and has played a lot of matches in IPL and India. He is a match winner. DC missed him.