Playing with tradition in Babadham Deoghar! Special worship of Maa Kali did not happen late night of Amavasya

Deoghar News. On the second Monday of Savan, as soon as Baba temple in-charge cum SDM Dipankar Chaudhary reached to open the doors of the temple complex, the priests surrounded the temple in-charge accusing him of playing with the tradition of the temple. After taking complete information about the matter, the SDM expressed regret to the priests for this and ordered to investigate and take action against those responsible. According to the information received, when the in-charge of the Baba temple reached the Baba temple premises at around quarter to three, priests Rakesh Jha, Suman Jha, Saurabh Jha and other priests said that the special worship of Amavasya would not be done till that time. Also told that on every Amavasya special worship is done at night in Maa Kali and Maa Tara temple. The door closes only after this special worship.

What is the allegation?

It is alleged that due to lack of special worship near these two temples late on Sunday, the doors of both the temples remained open for the whole night. After this, special worship was done in both the temples in a hurry, after that the doors of both the temples were closed. According to the tradition going on after offering special bhog in the temples, after opening the temple of Maa Kali and worshiping the mother, Baba’s door was opened at around quarter to four. After that traditional worship was started in Baba Mandir. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the temple in-charge has instructed the assistant temple in-charge to prepare a complete report on this lapse.

Due to the special worship of Maa Kali in the early morning, the doors of the Baba temple opened late.

The night worship was completed till around 3.15 am

How the mistake happened, it is being seen: Temple in-charge

Baba Mandir’s in-charge co-SDM Dipankar Chaudhary said that full care is taken to ensure that the tradition is not broken, the method of worship is discussed in coordination with the priests. Seeing how the mistake has happened, it is being seen. Action will be taken against those responsible.

Dipankar Chowdhary, Baba Mandir in-charge cum SDM, full care is taken to ensure that the tradition is not broken, the method of worship is discussed in coordination with the priests. Seeing how the mistake has happened, it is being seen. Action will be taken against those responsible.

Tradition and method should be respected: DC

Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri said that water should not be offered till late night under any circumstances. It is necessary that tradition and law and order should be respected and followed as much as possible.

Manjunath Bhajantri, DC, Deoghar, under any circumstances water should not be offered till late night. It is necessary that tradition and law and order should be respected and followed as much as possible.

Temple administration neglected in Amavasya Puja: Dharmarakshini Sabha

At the same time, Manoj Mishra, the preferred vice-president of the Panda Dharmarakshini Sabha, said that no one has the right to play with the traditions of the Baba temple. He has said that the way the temple administration has been negligent in Amavasya Puja, it is beyond tolerance. This had never happened. No attention is being paid to the temple. Temple administration should not test our patience. He said that due to non-arrangement of Amavasya Puja, at 11:05 pm, he tried to contact Sunil Kumar, assistant in-charge of Devipur CO cum temple, but he did not pick up the phone. Then called the SDO, then he also did not pick up the phone. After this information was also given on WhatsApp, but seriousness was not shown. There is no co-ordination with common priests, travelers and Panda Dharmarakshini Sabha. He urged the temple administrator to immediately remove the assistant in-charge of the temple for this mistake, so that there is no laxity in following the traditions in the future. He said that if the temple traditions continue to be tampered with, we will be forced to agitate against administrative interference. Soon a PIL will also be filed against this system.

After the Deoghar ropeway accident, the beauty of Trikut mountain faded, many became unemployed, shopkeepers were disappointedShravani fair: How Baba Baidyanath’s decoration and worship is done in Deoghar, see here