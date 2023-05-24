Plea against dismissal of IPS officer probing Ishrat Jahan encounter case dismissed

Delhi High Court The CBI today dismissed the plea of ​​former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satish Chandra Verma, who had cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case probe, seeking a month before his retirement. The order of the Central Government to dismiss was challenged. Verma was dismissed from service on 30 September last year, a month before his scheduled retirement i.e. on 30 August. Let us tell you that after a departmental inquiry, he was found guilty on various charges including public interaction with the media.

There is no merit in the writ petition

Satish Chandra Verma moved the High Court after the Supreme Court order allowing him to file the petition here. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said – We do not see any merit in the writ petition. The petition is dismissed. The Supreme Court had on September 19, 2022 stayed the Centre’s dismissal order for a week and said it was up to the High Court to consider the question whether the stay or dismissal order should continue have to keep.

Investigated the famous Ishrat Jahan case of 2004

After this, on 26 September 2022, the High Court refused to stay the order of the Center sacking Verma. Verma had investigated the famous Ishrat Jahan case of 2004 between April 2010 and October 2011. Ishrat, a resident of Mumbra near Mumbai, and three others were killed in an alleged fake encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.