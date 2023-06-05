Pledge given for environmental protection on World Environment Day, what did MNREGA commissioner Rajeshwari B say?

Ranchi: On the occasion of World Environment Day, MNREGA Commissioner Rajeshwari B gave the message of environmental protection by planting saplings of rosewood and peepal in the premises of the State Rural Development Institute (SRD) on Monday. On this occasion, the MNREGA commissioner said that the environment is related to our lives. Environment gives us a lot. We should also do something to save the environment. He said that environmental protection is very important in the present times. For environmental protection, it is necessary to have sensitivity as well as awareness among the common people.

Be it a birthday or a wedding ceremony, definitely plant trees

MNREGA Commissioner Rajeshwari B appealed to the common people whether it is a child’s birthday or a wedding ceremony or any other special occasion. Make sure to plant saplings on all big and small occasions. Every person must plant at least one tree in his life. He said to adopt environment friendly lifestyle and also inspire people. He said that implement small steps and measures at individual and community level.

took a pledge to protect the environment

On this occasion, departmental officers and employees were given a pledge to protect the environment. Joint Secretary of Rural Development Department Arun Kumar Singh, Deputy Director Anupam Bharti, Assistant Director Rajeev Ranjan, Assistant Director Anil Yadav and other officials were present.

