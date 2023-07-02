Plenty of scorpions in Agra’s Mansukhpura police station, policemen catch scorpions with tongs and torches in the rain

Agra. The police, which used to fight criminals in Chambal’s ravines, are now living a life of fear. However, now there is no fear of bandits and miscreants here. Rather it is of scorpions. As soon as it starts raining, scorpions start coming out here. Policemen say that more than 10 scorpions come out every day. These scorpions sometimes enter the shoes and sometimes the uniform of the policemen. A policeman always catches scorpions with tongs and torch. As soon as a scorpion is found here, the policeman catches it with a spoon and puts it in the pot.

According to the information, a black scorpion was found in Mansukhpura police station premises last Monday evening. The police caught him with tongs and put him in the pot. The policemen told that these scorpions will soon be released in the wilderness. Mansukhpura police station is about 70 km away from the district headquarters. This is the border police station of the district. Chambal is nearby. Dholpur district is attached to it. Due to the smooth and black soil area, there is a large number of snakes and scorpions here. Normally eight to ten scorpions come out here daily. The black ones too. On being stung by these scorpions, there is a danger of death.

Collects more than 50 scorpions and leaves them in the wilderness

According to the policemen, when 50 scorpions are gathered, they are released in the ravine. It becomes difficult to do duty here in the rainy season. Every policeman has to keep a target in the night. As soon as a scorpion appears, it is cooked with tongs and put in the pot. When 50 to 60 scorpions are gathered, they take them and leave them in the ravine. It is 70 km away from the district headquarter. It takes about two hours to reach Mansukhpur police station. Policemen are also sent to this police station as punishment.

