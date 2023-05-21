PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to talk about three layer security, Jharkhand’s terror came under such arrest

Simdega, Ravikant Sahu. Sometimes Tuti used to speak in the area of ​​PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope. Especially in Kolebira, Bano and Jaldega police station areas, Dinesh Gop was synonymous with terror. There are 24 criminal cases registered against Dinesh Gop in various police stations. For almost 15 years, the people of Kolebira, Bano and Jaldega police station areas lived under the shadow of fear of Dinesh Gop. Due to the fear of Dinesh Gop, people in rural areas of Jaldega, Kolebira and Bano police station areas used to return to their homes before evening. With the help of NIA and police, he has been arrested from Nepal and brought from Delhi to Ranchi and he is being interrogated.

Earlier a criminal organization named JLT was formed

The businessmen living in the rural areas of all the three police station areas were forced to leave the villages and settle in the cities. Dinesh Gop first formed a criminal gang in his own name. After this Dinesh Gop named his organization and named the organization JLT. After JLT was banned by the government, Dinesh Gope again renamed the organization JLT as People’s Front of India. The government banned this organization as well.

Dinesh Gop’s terror lasted for 15 years

The terror of Dinesh Gop remained in the area from 2003 till about 2018. The main work of Dinesh Gop was levy collection. It was common to kill people for not paying the levy. Dinesh Gop used to spread terror in the area and used to carry out the massacre. Many times Dinesh Gop was also involved in the incident of police encounter.

Used to operate the arms factory

Dinesh Gop used to run illegal arms factory. Dinesh Gop had all the means of luxury in the dense forests of Mahabuang. There was also a factory for making weapons in the middle of the forest. There were also means of entertainment in the factory. Soundless generator was also installed. The factory was destroyed in a joint action by the CRPF and the district police force. Since then Dinesh Gop started using modern weapons. His henchmen were also lashed with AK-47.

Silence used to spread in the village even before the evening.

Dinesh Gop’s panic was so much that after evening people in rural areas, even in the vicinity of Bano and Jaldega block headquarters, used to return to their homes before evening. Due to non-payment of levy by Dinesh Gop and his henchmen, the massacre was carried out in a brutal manner so that he could spread terror in the area. Simdega district used to be completely closed on a call by Dinesh Gop.

Dinesh Gop lived under the protection of three layers

Simdega police and CRPF got many opportunities to catch Dinesh Gop, but somehow Dinesh used to escape by dodging the police. It is said that Dinesh Gop used to live under the protection of three layers. Dinesh Gop used to run away every time there was an encounter with the police.

Dinesh Gop had become weak during Raghuvar government

During the tenure of Raghuvar Sarkar, the entire organization of Dinesh Gop was disintegrated due to continuous campaigns by the District Police and CRPF. Many of Dinesh Gop’s henchmen were killed in a police encounter. More than that PLFI members were also arrested with weapons. The PLFI organization was completely weakened due to continuous encounters and arrests. After this, Dinesh kept running from here to there hiding his identity.

The station in-charge and constable were killed

Police station in-charge Vidyapati and constable Turam Virhuli were killed in an encounter by PLFI.