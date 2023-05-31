PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope was trying to escape from Nepal to Canada

Jharkhand News: If PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope had not been arrested, he would have fled to Canada from Nepal. His plan was to stay in Canada forever. He was in the process of preparing a passport to settle in Canada from Nepal. But before that the police arrested him. He has disclosed this to the security agencies during interrogation. Dinesh Gop has also told the security agency that during his stay in Nepal, he had good contacts with the people there. That’s why with the help of those people, he got the paper prepared for the passport. When the security agencies further asked Dinesh Gope what was his plan after going to Canada. Then he said that by staying in Canada, someone would have found employment there. After this, he used to run the organization from there. Police or any other agency could not reach him, for this purpose he wanted to settle in Canada. For the purpose of planning to settle in Canada, he had changed his appearance and had grown beard and hair.

Name the arms supplier of Bihar as well.

Dinesh Gop also told during interrogation that he was provided arms from Bihar for the organization. Awadhesh Jaiswal alias Chuha, a resident of Nalanda, who was involved in his organization, used to help in this work. Police has arrested Chuha and sent him to jail. Another youth from Nalda was involved in supplying arms with him. But after the arrest of Awadhesh, there was a shortage of arms and bullets in the organization.

Dinesh Gop sent to jail after appearing in court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope in the court of special NIA judge Blitz Verma on Tuesday. After this, the court sent Dinesh Gop to Birsa Munda Central Jail (Jail) in judicial custody. Earlier, the NIA got Dinesh Gop’s medical done and produced him in the court. Before presenting Dinesh Gop in the court, security arrangements were tightened around the civil court and NIA court. Kotwali DSP and Inspector along with their jawans were posted under security.

When was Dinesh Gop arrested

Significantly, PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope was arrested by the NIA from Delhi on May 21. After this, he was brought to Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi by plane on transit remand. Dinesh Gope has more than 102 criminal cases registered against him in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha related to murder, kidnapping, intimidation, extortion and raising funds for PLFI. Jharkhand Police had declared a reward of 25 lakhs on Dinesh Gop and 5 lakhs total 30 lakhs by NIA. The NIA produced Dinesh Gope in the court on May 22 and sought 14-day remand. The court handed over Dinesh Gop to the NIA on remand for 8 days. During the interrogation, the NIA has recovered many weapons and bullets at the behest of Dinesh Gope.