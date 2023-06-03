PM Awas Yojana: Due to the arbitrariness of chimney operators, the budget for construction of houses under PM Awas Yojana is deteriorating.

Madhepura: The chimney owners of the sub-division are earning illegal and hard money by cheating the common people along with the government. The brick for which the government has fixed Rs 6119.95 per thousand. For that, the brick kiln owners are charging Rs 12 to 13 thousand per thousand bricks. Many chimney owners in Udakishunganj subdivision are making bricks available to the people by adopting a dual policy. Chimney owners are providing receipts to contractors for the cost of bricks used for government work as per the government rates. The attitude of the chimney owners with the common people is absolutely wrong. The receipt is being given, but even the price or amount is not mentioned on it. Chimney operators are earning a lot of black money by paying raw bills. Along with this, the government is also being cheated of the revenue. This is the reason that in the work done in various schemes, the sensors use substandard material and the officials of the department silence them by telling the price of the brick. Even the JE of the department is not refusing to accept this.

Chimney operator does not give sure receipt

Due to this arbitrary attitude of the chimney owners, the problems of the people including the construction workers of PM Awas Yojana and other construction works have increased. The administration is also fully aware of this. Despite this, no initiative is being taken to stop this. Five thousand bricks bought for 60 thousand, handed over empty receipt are being sold by various chimney owners of Khagaria district by loading two thousand bricks on tractors and reaching villages of Udakishunganj subdivision. On the other hand, on May 15, 2023, Sirman Shah, a resident of Singarpur village of the block area, bought five thousand bricks from RKB Bricks Company Chimney Operator. For this, 60 thousand rupees were paid at the rate of 12 thousand rupees per thousand. On asking for the receipt, instead of writing only 2000 bricks for each vehicle on the receipt, the chimney operator handed over the blank receipt to the customer. Also said that only such receipt is received.

The government is also incurring losses due to tax evasion.

Udakishunganj SDO SZ Hasan said that the price of brick is given at the rate of Rs 6119.95 per thousand in the government work being done under various schemes in the district. But here the chimney operators are charging double the price of Rs 12 thousand per thousand. In this way, chimney operators are making black money by extorting money from people. Along with this, by evading tax, the government is also being cheated of revenue. Whatever chimney operators are charging more than the government rate. All of them will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Those from whom more money is being recovered, they will complain to the SDO office or meet me directly or such information is received through other means, as if received now, action will be taken after investigation.

