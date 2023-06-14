PM Awas Yojna: Disturbance in PM housing scheme, payment has been made in the name of the chief's father-in-law, know the whole thing...

Went: Irregularities in the housing scheme in four panchayats of Fatehpur block are being investigated by the team formed by the DM on the complaint of JDU state vice-president cum former 20-point Gaya district vice-president Muneshar Singh. During this, a big case of irregularities in the housing scheme in Dakshin Lodhave Panchayat has come to light. Hulas Sav, a resident of Gurpa of Kathautia Kewal Panchayat, has been given benefits under the housing scheme in Dakshin Lodhave Panchayat.

Commercial land in Jharkhand and Fatehpur in the name of beneficiary

The case of irregularities in the investigation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana GID N. BH6907081 has come to light. The first installment of 45000 has been paid in 2020 and the second and third installment has been paid in a week in 2022. The account is in the name of Hulas Sav, the father-in-law of Sarika Devi, the present head of Kathoutia Kewal Panchayat. He has been associated with many big works in Gurpa for 40 years. There is also a commercial plot in his name in Jharkhand and Fatehpur.

xiao tanggi in the name of someone else

Irregularities were done on a large scale by the Block Development Officer, Housing Planning Assistant and Supervisor to give the benefits of this scheme. The amount paid in the name of Hulas Sav, under that scheme, the person whose raw house photo has been taken, is in the name of Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Kodia Tola Vijay Nagar. His photo is uploaded on the portal. Whereas the photo which was used for the payment of the amount of the second installment and the third installment. He belongs to Bapu village. The house seen in the photo is very old. At the same time, the amount has been paid in the account of Hulas Sav of Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank, Gurpa. An attempt was made to talk to Fatehpur BDO Parmanand Pandit and Housing Assistant regarding this matter, but both did not receive the call. On the other hand, DM Dr. Thiagarajan told that action will be taken against the culprits after conducting a high-level inquiry in this matter.

