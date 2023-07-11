PM Fasal Bima Yojana will give security to farmers, apply before July 31, know how to get benefits

PM Fasal Bima Yojana: The occupation of most of the people in our country is still farming. Even after so much development of technology, most of the farmers depend on rain. In such a situation, due to sudden heavy rains, drought, storm or any other kind of natural calamity, there is a danger of damage to the crops. The farmers have to bear the entire loss of this. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been started by the Central Government to save the farmers from financial losses due to these uncertainties, which provides financial assistance to them in this situation.

The last date for registration in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is 31st July. In such a situation, an appeal is being made by the Agriculture Department to more and more farmers to take advantage of this scheme. The officials of the Agriculture Department said that it is very important to have crop insurance to protect the crops from risks. To provide security to the crop, the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) provide protection against the risks faced by the Kharif crop in the country.

Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have to pay less premium. The amount of insurance premium on the farmers is borne by the central and state governments. Farmers from 22 states and union territories of India can take advantage of this scheme.

Soon you will get benefit from DG claim

In order to make the claim and compensation process more transparent and simple in crop insurance schemes, a technology-based system named Digi Claim has been developed, under which the processes like settlement of claims and distribution of compensation have become easier. Through this process, the farmers get compensation for crop loss soon. With the help of this system, claims worth more than Rs 1200 crore have been paid to farmers in a single day in March 2023 through DigiClaim.

Claim will be available even on low yield

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers get comprehensive protection to protect them from all the financial risks occurring in farming. It includes calamities like pre-sowing, mid-term adversity, localized calamities, yield-based losses and weather-based losses. This multidimensional scheme provides a security cover to the farmers during the entire crop cycle.

How to get insurance claim?

To claim the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the farmers first have to inform the agriculture department about crop damage within 72 hours. After this the application has to be made. The reason for crop damage, which crop was sown, the area in which the crop has been damaged, all these things have to be given in the form. They also have to give information related to the land. Apart from this, a photocopy of the insurance policy is required.

After a few days of applying, the representatives of the insurance company and the employees of the agriculture department inspect the farm and assess the damage and if everything is found correct, the full insurance claim is deposited in the farmer’s bank account.

These documents will be required at the time of registration

To get the farmer crop insurance, get the insurance proposal letter, photocopy of land rights book, certificate of sowing from the concerned (Patwari or Panchayat Secretary). Reach the bank with a photocopy of any one of Aadhaar card (compulsory), Voter ID, PAN card etc. and bank passbook and can take advantage of the scheme.

Registration can be done through various means

You can register on the official website of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana pmfby.gov.in. Remember the last date for registration is 31 July 2023. If you want, you can also take help of Kisan Call Center (1551). Farmers who have Kisan Credit Card (KCC), those farmers can get registered by contacting their bank branch. If the farmers want to register through any other means, then they can register under the scheme by getting information from the Public Service Center (CSC Center) or from the agriculture officer of their district.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMiIvTPz-II) yojana toll free number