PM gifts projects worth Rs 24,300 crore to Rajasthan

Bikaner / New Delhi, 08 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The Prime Minister inaugurated the six-lane Greenfield Expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor.

The length of this corridor in Rajasthan is more than 500 km, which extends from Jakhadawali village in Hanumangarh district to Khetlawas village in Jalore district. It has been built at a cost of about Rs 11,125 crore. The expressway will significantly reduce travel time and improve transport connectivity between major cities and industrial corridors. The expressway will not only facilitate seamless transportation of goods, but will also give a boost to tourism and economic development.

Giving a boost to the power sector in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated Phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor built at a cost of about Rs 10,950 crore. This green energy corridor will integrate about 6 GW of renewable energy and help in grid balancing of renewable energy with thermal power generation in the western region and hydro power generation in the northern region, thereby strengthening the transmission capacity between the northern region and the western region. The Prime Minister also dedicated the Bikaner-Bhiwadi transmission line. The Bikaner-Bhiwadi transmission line, to be developed by Power Grid at a cost of about Rs 1,340 crore, will help harness 8.1 GW of solar power in Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new 30-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Bikaner. This hospital will have the capacity to expand up to 100 beds. The hospital will serve as a vital health facility, catering to the medical needs of the local community and ensuring accessible and quality health services.

In addition, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway Station. The redevelopment work, to be developed at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore, will include – Renovation of all platforms along with floors and ceilings while ensuring the preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the doubling of the 43 kilometer long Churu-Ratangarh railway section. Doubling of this rail line will expand rail transport facility and facilitate transportation of gypsum, limestone, food grains and fertilizer products from Bikaner region to the rest of the country.