PM housing construction in Bihar will be reviewed at three levels, third party engineers will check quality

Patna. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the quality of houses being built in the state will now be checked by third party engineers. On the instructions of the Central Government, Buda, the agency of the Urban Development and Housing Department, has started looking for an agency for this. The agency to be selected will submit its report to the state government after reviewing the construction of slum redevelopment, affordable housing and beneficiary-based construction in urban bodies under House for All.

Construction will be reviewed at three levels

The selected third party quality monitoring agency will check the quality of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at three levels. The first test will be done on 10 to 15 percent progress, the second on 50 to 60 percent progress and the third on 85 to 100 percent progress. The agency will have to monitor the quality of ISSR ie In-Situ Slum Redevelopment and AHP ie 100 per cent affordable housing built in partnership. But, BLC i.e. PM Awas to be built by the beneficiary himself will be monitored on the basis of sample survey. As a sample, inspection report of five to ten percent houses of every city will be prepared. The agency will have to submit its report to Buda within 15 days of the inspection.

Monitoring responsibility in the hands of experienced engineers

The responsibility of quality monitoring is to be given in the hands of experienced engineers. According to the proposal, there will be six civil engineers and five junior engineers including a team leader in the monitoring team. For the team leader, at least 15 years of experience has been made mandatory along with PG in Civil Engineering. For other civil engineer, graduate in civil engineering and seven years of experience will be considered. For Junior Engineer, Graduate in Civil Engineering with three years’ experience or Diploma in Civil Engineering with five years’ experience has been prescribed.

Nine mineral blocks will be auctioned in Bihar, transaction advisor and auction platform selected

It will be the responsibility of the agency

Fixing schedule for inspection by proper coordination with state and bodies

Documenting the investigation in accordance with the terms of the contract

Reviewing land requirement/availability, site preparation and other statutory clearances

Beneficiary participation in the project and their satisfaction

Providing suggestions for improving the quality of the project

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4cu1OBb_O8) t)awas in bihar