PM Kisan 14 Installment Date: Know on which day the 14th installment of PM Kisan can come, this update came

PM Kisan 14 Installment Date: If you are a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana, then this news is special for you. Yes… The next installment of PM Kisan can be deposited in your account by the Modi Government of the Center this month itself. The beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana are waiting for the 14th installment. According to media reports, the central government can transfer the 14th installment to the farmers’ accounts in the last week of June. However, till now no official announcement has been made by the government.

Signs of lack of number of beneficiaries

If we look at the installments of the previous PM Kisan Yojana, there has been a sharp reduction in the number of beneficiaries of PM Kisan. The reason behind this is said to be the verification of land records. According to the news going on in the media, the name of a large number of ineligible farmers can be removed from the list of beneficiaries even during the next i.e. 14th installment. These farmers are continuously receiving notices from the government to return the money. In case of not returning the money, action can be taken against them.

This is how you get e-KYC done

If you are a farmer and a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana and have not yet done e-KYC, then go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana and complete the process. Not only this, farmers can also complete the process of e-KYC by visiting the nearest CSC center. Learn the process here

Open your computer and first go to www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Home page will open in front of you.

Then go to the option of E-KYC.

After doing this, enter the Aadhaar number and captcha.

Enter Aadhaar number and mobile number.

After this OTP will reach your mobile.

After entering the OTP, your e-KYC will be completed.

Farmer contact here

If you are facing any kind of problem related to PM Kisan Yojana, then you can contact on email id [email protected] You can also solve your problem by contacting the helpline number- 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) or 011-23381092 of PM Kisan Yojana. Here also your every problem will be solved.