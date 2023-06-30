PM Kisan 14 Installment: On which day will the 14th installment of PM Kisan come? came this update

PM Kisan 14 Installment: If you are a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana, then this news is special for you. Yes…. The next i.e. 14th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 14th Installment) is going to be deposited in the account of Modi Government of the Center very soon. Crores of farmers of the country are being given the benefit of this scheme by the government so that there can be some improvement in their standard of living.

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, three installments are given to the farmers in 1 year. The government gives financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to the farmers in 3 installments. The central government transfers Rs 2,000 to the farmers’ accounts every 4 months. Till now money has been sent to the farmers’ account in 13 installments. The farmers are now eagerly waiting for the 14th installment. If media reports are to be believed then the next installment of PM Kisan Yojana can be transferred to the farmers’ account in the month of July. Although it has not been officially announced yet.

Signs of lack of number of beneficiaries

If we look at the installments of the previous PM Kisan Yojana, there has been a sharp reduction in the number of beneficiaries of PM Kisan. The reason behind this is said to be the verification of land records. According to the news going on in the media, the name of a large number of ineligible farmers can be removed from the list of beneficiaries even during the next i.e. 14th installment. These farmers are continuously receiving notices from the government to return the money. In case of not returning the money, action can be taken against them.

This is how you get e-KYC done

If you are a farmer and a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana and have not yet done e-KYC, then go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana and complete the process. Not only this, farmers can also complete the process of e-KYC by visiting the nearest CSC center. Learn the process here

Open your computer and first go to www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Home page will open in front of you.

Then go to the option of E-KYC.

After doing this, enter the Aadhaar number and captcha.

Enter Aadhaar number and mobile number.

After this OTP will reach your mobile.

After entering the OTP, your e-KYC will be completed.

Farmer contact here

If you are facing any kind of problem related to PM Kisan Yojana, then you can contact on email id [email protected] You can also solve your problem by contacting the helpline number of PM Kisan Yojana- 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) or 011-23381092. Here also your every problem will be solved.