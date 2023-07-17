PM Kisan Installment: The wait for the 14th installment of PM Kisan is over, money will come into the account on this day, but this work will have to be done

PM Kisan 14th Installment: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi YojanaThere is great news for the farmers waiting for the 14th installment of the amount to be received under the scheme. It is being told that on the 28th of this month, an announcement can be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send two thousand rupees received under the scheme to the accounts of about 10 crore farmers. Actually, PM Modi will be on Nagaur tour in Rajasthan on 28th July. There, the number of people from the Jat community is the highest. He will address a public meeting there. It is believed that PM will announce the 14th installment under Kisan from here.

The 13th installment came in February

Let us inform that the 13th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was sent to the accounts of the beneficiaries in the month of February. Six thousand rupees are sent by the Central Government in three installments of two thousand rupees in the account of small and marginal farmers in a year. To get these rupees, the farmer first has to register himself. Along with this, it is also necessary to update the KYC of the bank. If the KYC of the bank is not updated, money does not come into the farmer’s account. After this they have to face trouble. In such a situation, check your KYC beforehand.

How to update e-KYC

For PM Kisan Samman money to come into the account, it is necessary that KYC is updated. If you have already registered for this scheme, then to update your KYC on your own, first of all you have to visit the official website of PM-Kisan www.pmkisan.gov.in Go to The option of e-KYC has been given on the right side of the homepage of the website. click here. After this, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code on the opened page. After that press the search option. After this, enter the mobile number linked to Aadhaar. After this OTP will come on mobile. Enter it. After this your e-KYC process is complete.

Stock Market: Market opened at record high, Nifty crossed 19600 for the first time, rupee strengthened against dollar

How to apply for 14th installment

If you are a farmer by profession. Till now you have not applied for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, then you can also apply before the 14th installment. For this, visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. You have been given the option of New Farmer Registration on the website. Click on it. Select your language to continue further process on the website. If you are a farmer in urban area Urban Farmer Registration and if you are a villager Rural Farmer Registration Select After this, select the Aadhaar number, phone number, state. Fill the details of your land here. Upload your supporting documents and above click on save. After this a captcha code will come. After filling the captcha, go to Gate OTP and submit it.

Business News in Hindi Live: HDFC earned profit of ₹11950 crore in June quarter

Farmer contact here

If you are facing any kind of problem related to PM Kisan Yojana then email id [email protected] You can contact on. Helpline number of PM Kisan Yojana- 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) Or you can also solve your problem by contacting 011-23381092. Here also your every problem will be solved.