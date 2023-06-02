PM Kisan Scheme: 52 lakh farmers of this state got first installment, Rs 5500 deposited in bank accounts

YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated YSR Rythu Bharosa at Pattikonda in Kurnool district-Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana Financial assistance of Rs 5,500-5,500 was provided to 52.3 lakh eligible farmers on Thursday under the first installment of Rs.

Farmers are still waiting for the installment received from the center

However, the share of Rs 2,000 given by the Central Government under this scheme has not been received, after which a total of Rs 7,500 will be distributed to the eligible farmers. The state government has contributed Rs 5,500 as its share.

Chief Minister Reddy said- the state will be prosperous only when the farmer is prosperous

In a video shared by the state government on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told the farmers, the government of your son (Jagan) is such a government which believes that the state will prosper only when the farmer prospers. Reddy said that his government has fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the manifesto. He said that farmers who find it difficult to take loans should not struggle while cultivating crops.

Know what is YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme

Under this scheme, the Government of Andhra Pradesh provides financial assistance of Rs 13,500 to all landless Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC) and minority community farmers engaged in tenant farming. In this, those cultivating the endowment land in three installments are also included. The state government has distributed Rs 30,985 crore under this scheme in the last four years.