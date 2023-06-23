PM Kisan Updates: Now farmers will not face any problem for getting e-KYC done, government has started a new facility, know here

PM Kisan Yojana Update:A new update has come for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Actually, for the farmers, the government PM-Kisan A new feature has been introduced on the mobile app. Due to which farmers will be facilitated in getting e-KYC done. Let’s know what is that facility…

what is new feature

Tell that till now OTP (OTP) or fingerprint was required for e-KYC to the farmers, but now the government has made this work easier. Now e-KYC of the beneficiaries of PM Kisan will be done in a pinch. For this, farmers just have to scan their face on mobile. Yes, farmers who have registered under the scheme can now complete e-KYC by scanning their face without OTP or fingerprint. For this, Face Authentication facility has been introduced on the mobile application.

There were many problems in getting e-KYC done

In case of biometrics, many elderly farmers had to face difficulty in visiting the nearest centre. Apart from this, many people also had to face the problem of fingerprint mismatch. Therefore, to make the e-KYC process easier, the Ministry has decided to introduce face authentication feature in the PM-KISAN mobile app.

what day will the 14th installment come

Till now the 13th has been paid to the farmers under PM Kisan Yojana. The farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment. It is being said that very soon the amount of the 14th installment will be transferred to the farmers’ account. According to media reports, the central government can transfer the 14th installment to the farmers’ accounts in the last week of June. However, till now no official announcement has been made by the government.

