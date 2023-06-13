PM Kisan Yojana 2023: 14th installment of PM Kisan can come by June 15? Know how to apply

PM Kisan Yojana 2023: Farmers have been waiting for a long time regarding the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Till now the 14th installment of PM Kisan has not come. Meanwhile, the date of the 14th installment has been announced. If you are a farmer, then let us know by when the 14th installment can come. How to apply for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

When can the 14th installment come

The 14th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has not come yet. Farmer brothers have been waiting for the 14th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan for a long time. New updates are coming every day regarding the 14th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi. Meanwhile, the date for sending the 14th installment to the farmers’ account has been fixed. Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department, Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi told that this year, around June 15, 2023, the amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be sent.

How to apply for PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana

If you also want to take advantage of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana and want to apply, then first of all visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Go to After this click on New Farmer Registration. Here you have to select the language to apply. After this if you are a farmer of urban area then Urban Farmer Registration has to be selected. and if you are a villager Rural Farmer Registration has to be selected. After this Aadhaar number, phone number, state have to be selected. Fill the details of your land here. Upload your supporting documents and above click on save. Then captcha code will appear in front of you. Which has to be filled. Then go to Get OTP and submit.

